Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

March Society members enjoy their annual ‘Magnificent and Incredible Quiz’

PUBLISHED: 12:57 19 January 2019

March Society members enjoyed an informative evening stroll around the town's conservation areas in August 2018. Picture: JENNIFER LAWLER.

March Society members enjoyed an informative evening stroll around the town's conservation areas in August 2018. Picture: JENNIFER LAWLER.

Archant

A cold January evening did not prevent a well-attended March Society meeting with members enjoying their annual ‘Magnificent and Incredible Fun Quiz’.

Hosted by March quizmaster Keith Wilkinson, teams puzzled over questions covering a range of topics.

The questions ranged from straightforward general knowledge to some that were more tricky and quirky. Keith had made sure that his questions were testing but fun.

At the end of the quiz everyone tucked into a buffet including a glass of home-made (non-alcoholic) punch.

The March Society’s next event, which takes place at 7pm on February 13 in March Library, is the annual update by Adrian Sutterby, chairman of the Friends of March Railway Station.

He will talk about the work of the group in the refurbishment and upkeep of the disused platforms of March station. This year the group celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Everyone is welcome. Members £2, non-members £3, with tea, coffee, biscuits and the latest news.

The March Society has a website and is on Facebook and Twitter.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

As travellers descend on Whittlesey for a large funeral, police deny asking businesses to close for the day

Police issue categoric denial of asking Whittlesey businesses to close tomorrow (Thu) whilst the travelling community attend a funeral in the town. Picture: ARCHANT

Deputy mayor Kit Owen, 73, springs a surprise as he weds his young Filipino bride at March Register Office

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen kiss outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Targeted break-ins at March salons leave female workers and owners feeling ‘unsafe and scared’

Three March businesses were targeted by suspected thieves over the weekend - Spoilt Rotten (pictured) had their door kicked in, Reavive had cash stolen and Tanique had two men attempt to steal their cash pot. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Cambridgeshire road cops have ‘busy night’ after three police chases – including one in March – in one night

A busy night was had by the BCH Road Policing Unit after three pursuits all in one night. Picture: TWITTER / ROADPOLICINGBCH

Most Read

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

As travellers descend on Whittlesey for a large funeral, police deny asking businesses to close for the day

Police issue categoric denial of asking Whittlesey businesses to close tomorrow (Thu) whilst the travelling community attend a funeral in the town. Picture: ARCHANT

Deputy mayor Kit Owen, 73, springs a surprise as he weds his young Filipino bride at March Register Office

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen kiss outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Targeted break-ins at March salons leave female workers and owners feeling ‘unsafe and scared’

Three March businesses were targeted by suspected thieves over the weekend - Spoilt Rotten (pictured) had their door kicked in, Reavive had cash stolen and Tanique had two men attempt to steal their cash pot. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Cambridgeshire road cops have ‘busy night’ after three police chases – including one in March – in one night

A busy night was had by the BCH Road Policing Unit after three pursuits all in one night. Picture: TWITTER / ROADPOLICINGBCH

Latest from the Cambs Times

Rural business opportunities available in Fenland farms

Five county farms are looking for new entrepreneurial and enthusiastic tenants as part of the County Council’s re-letting programme. Pictured here is Red House Farm in March. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

March Society members enjoy their annual ‘Magnificent and Incredible Quiz’

March Society members enjoyed an informative evening stroll around the town's conservation areas in August 2018. Picture: JENNIFER LAWLER.

Witchford company helps to develop software that will ‘minimise the amount of unused or wasted oxygen purchased by hospitals’

Linde’s LIV IQ smart cylinder system allows hospital staff to remotely track the current contents for example of multiple mobile oxygen cylinders (as shown here) as patients requiring oxygen therapy move around from one department to another. It also indicates how long the reserves will last – to the nearest minute

Hundreds raised for Magpie Centre by Upwell’s Greenfinger Gardening Club

Susie Haynes (right) of the Greenfingers Gardening Club presenting Rosie O'Grady (left) of the Magpie Centre with a £650 cheque. Picture: SUPPLIED

Spirit of the Dance comes to King’s Lynn Corn Exchange stage

spirit
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists