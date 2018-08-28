March Society members enjoy their annual ‘Magnificent and Incredible Quiz’

A cold January evening did not prevent a well-attended March Society meeting with members enjoying their annual ‘Magnificent and Incredible Fun Quiz’.

Hosted by March quizmaster Keith Wilkinson, teams puzzled over questions covering a range of topics.

The questions ranged from straightforward general knowledge to some that were more tricky and quirky. Keith had made sure that his questions were testing but fun.

At the end of the quiz everyone tucked into a buffet including a glass of home-made (non-alcoholic) punch.

The March Society’s next event, which takes place at 7pm on February 13 in March Library, is the annual update by Adrian Sutterby, chairman of the Friends of March Railway Station.

He will talk about the work of the group in the refurbishment and upkeep of the disused platforms of March station. This year the group celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Everyone is welcome. Members £2, non-members £3, with tea, coffee, biscuits and the latest news.

The March Society has a website and is on Facebook and Twitter.