Squash club marks 40 years of competitions
- Credit: March Squash Club
A squash club has marked 40 years of competitions by holding a three course anniversary dinner.
50 past and present players from March Squash Club attended the function on October 23 at March Town Cricket Club, organised by club trustee Les Mills.
Ed Lefevre and Ray Pescud (both former first team captains and club chairmen) spoke about the history of the squash club from its formation in 1979, the building of the courts and the first games in 1981.
A spokesperson said: “Numerous players were mentioned as the club progressed throughout the 40 years of competitions.
"In recent years, the men's first team have successfully won the Cambridgeshire squash league on several occasions.”
A charity draw was also held on the night raising £200 for Young People March.
If anyone is interested in playing squash, contact James Rowden at marchsquashjames@gmail.com.
