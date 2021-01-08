Published: 12:53 PM January 8, 2021

Cambs Times reader Joan Munns is concerned that nothing is being done to address the problems that cause flooding in many parts of March. Drains in Station Road are pictured. - Credit: JOAN MUNNS

Pictured are photographs of non-drains in Station Road, March.

We feel so sorry for the poor people who were flooded by the heavy rain on December 23.

As it rained on that day we watched the water rushing from Station Road into Milner Close, mercifully going down our very efficient drains.

Between Milner Close and the town centre, there are several road drains and most either do not take water or are so badly positioned that water doesn't go near them.

ater has never gone down the drain outside Norfolk Court, most of the water joins the torrent into Milner Close the rest very slowly evaporates.

Cambs Times reader Joan Munns is concerned that nothing is being done to address the problems that cause flooding in many parts of March. Non-drain outside Norfolk Court. - Credit: JOAN MUNNS

You may also want to watch:

Several years ago this part of Station Road was deeply excavated prior to resurfacing.

We saw this as golden opportunity for the non-drains to be investigated and went into the One Stop Shop that used to be in Broad Street and inquired about it.

We were told drains are the responsibility of Cambridgeshire County Council.

After several attempts on the telephone and by email we managed to contact the right department only to be told the drains were pumped out twice a year.

The road was resurfaced with the faulty drains sealed back in position.

We were especially impressed by the drain in the foreground of the photo of Station Road because it is so far from the edge of the gutter that water would not go own it until Milner Close was completely flooded.

With this degree of apathy on the part of the county council it is no wonder nothing is done to address the problems that cause flooding in many parts of the town.

JOAN MUNNS, March



