£4,000 of funding means March Street Pride can create a new floral display in town

March Street Pride won £4,000 from Tesco’s community grant scheme, Bags of Help, to create a new floral display in the town. Members of the club are picture. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL. Archant

March Street Pride has been awarded £4,000 to help them create a new floral project in the town.

The volunteer community group was awarded the money from Tesco’s community grant scheme, Bags of Help, after being voted for by shoppers.

The funding will be used to enhance two shrub beds outside the George Campbell Leisure Centre, and to create a new flower-filled boat feature.

Frances Murray, chairman of March Street Pride, said: “We’re delighted to have won the maximum grant available to create an eye-catching floral display.

“Winning also means a lot to us as a group as we were voted for by the public, so a big thank you to everyone who voted.”

Councillor Peter Murphy, portfolio holder for the environment at Fenland District Council, which co-ordinates Fenland’s 16 Street Pride groups, said: “This grant scheme sees local people decide how money should be spent in the community, so it’s wonderful to see them support Street Pride and recognise the fantastic work volunteers do in their area.

“This project will be a great addition to the town.”

The March Street Pride project was one of three local community projects which were voted for by customers at Tesco in Hostmoor Avenue, March, throughout November and December last year. Grants of £1,000, £2,000 and £4,000 were available, with March Street Pride winning the top amount.

Run in partnership with environmental charity Groundwork, the scheme sees grants raised from the sale of carrier bags awarded to thousands of local community projects every year.

Since launching in 2015, the scheme has provided more than £67 million to over 21,000 local community projects.