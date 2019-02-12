Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

£4,000 of funding means March Street Pride can create a new floral display in town

PUBLISHED: 13:41 17 February 2019

March Street Pride won £4,000 from Tesco’s community grant scheme, Bags of Help, to create a new floral display in the town. Members of the club are picture. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL.

March Street Pride won £4,000 from Tesco’s community grant scheme, Bags of Help, to create a new floral display in the town. Members of the club are picture. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL.

Archant

March Street Pride has been awarded £4,000 to help them create a new floral project in the town.

The volunteer community group was awarded the money from Tesco’s community grant scheme, Bags of Help, after being voted for by shoppers.

The funding will be used to enhance two shrub beds outside the George Campbell Leisure Centre, and to create a new flower-filled boat feature.

Frances Murray, chairman of March Street Pride, said: “We’re delighted to have won the maximum grant available to create an eye-catching floral display.

“Winning also means a lot to us as a group as we were voted for by the public, so a big thank you to everyone who voted.”

Councillor Peter Murphy, portfolio holder for the environment at Fenland District Council, which co-ordinates Fenland’s 16 Street Pride groups, said: “This grant scheme sees local people decide how money should be spent in the community, so it’s wonderful to see them support Street Pride and recognise the fantastic work volunteers do in their area.

“This project will be a great addition to the town.”

The March Street Pride project was one of three local community projects which were voted for by customers at Tesco in Hostmoor Avenue, March, throughout November and December last year. Grants of £1,000, £2,000 and £4,000 were available, with March Street Pride winning the top amount.

Run in partnership with environmental charity Groundwork, the scheme sees grants raised from the sale of carrier bags awarded to thousands of local community projects every year.

Since launching in 2015, the scheme has provided more than £67 million to over 21,000 local community projects.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man driving black BMW while ‘under the influence of alcohol’ crashes into two cars before hitting railing

A suspected drunk driver crashed his BMW into two cars before ploughing into railings at the fountain in March. Picture: SUBMITTED

Shelves are cleared and stock taken away - then returned within 24 hours at two Nisa stores in Chatteris

The two Nisa stores in Chatteris are open for business again. Picture: MATTHEW HALMSHAW

Woman dies in collision with moped in Cambridge that was being pursued by police: two arrested

Two arrests have been made following a fatal collision in Cambridge today involving a moped and a pedestrian. The moped was being pursued by police.

Long-awaited £2.6 million March traffic lights scheme is complete in Gaul Road

£2.6 million project to install traffic lights at a notorious accident blackspot in March is finally complete. Picture: HARRY RUTTER.

Upwell company fined £50,000 with £22,000 costs and managing director given suspended sentence after worker crushed to death by a bus

A D Hurst and Son Commercial Limited of Baptist Road, Upwell,, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974 and were fined £50,000 and ordered to pay costs of £22,282.54. Managing director Alan Hurst was jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months. A worker was crushed to death by a bus. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

Body is found on Pakefield beach

A body has been found on Pakefield Beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich flights to continue despite airline closing over “Brexit uncertainty”

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Car on side in a field after crash

Car off the road in a field near Thorpe Market. Pictures: David Bale

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

The empty fields as people struggle to justify the pricetag of the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Elderly couple fought off armed robber with carving knife after home intrusion

Beach Road, Snettisham, where the armed robbery took place. Picture: Conor Matchett

Latest from the Cambs Times

£4,000 of funding means March Street Pride can create a new floral display in town

March Street Pride won £4,000 from Tesco’s community grant scheme, Bags of Help, to create a new floral display in the town. Members of the club are picture. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL.

Peter Andre returns to Cambridge Corn Exchange

Peter Andre returns to the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Wednesday February 27.

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tribute show at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

The world’s first and longest-running tribute to the music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, 'Let's Hang On', celebrates 10 years at the top with a show at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange on Thursday February 28.

Unedited, the full statement from East Cambridgeshire District Council on the rejection by Planning Inspector of its emerging Local Plan proposals

Conservative controlled East Cambs has put this motion to its council meeting on February 21 which: Withdraws the Submitted Local Plan from its independent examination, and in doing so the status of that emerging plan is reduced to zero for the purpose of making decision on planning matters.Notes the consequences of withdrawing the emerging Plan from its examination, including on ‘five year land supply’ matters

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notice
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists