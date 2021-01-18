Letter: March Summer Festival cancelled for second year
Marcus Phillips
With regret, I am sending this email to inform you that the decision has been made to cancel the March Summer Festival for the second year running.
Hopefully, by the summer, things will be back to something like normal.
But, right now, we can't be confident that it will be safe for the restrictions to be lifted sufficiently to enable events like this to be held.
There is a fair degree of hope, however, that we will be able to return in 2022.
The silver lining is that our financial position should be stronger.
I am emailing various acts who were provisionally booked and possibly we could hold another virtual festival.
A decision on that will be taken nearer the time.
If anyone has any comments or questions they should email marcusbp@btinternet.com
If people feel it would be useful to meet virtually, please let me know and we can hold a zoom meeting.
MARCUS PHILLIPS
In the meantime stay safe,