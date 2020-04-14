Advanced search

March takeaway gives away free meals to key workers fighting against coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 15:35 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 14 April 2020

Leonardo’s Pizza in March is offering free meals to NHS staff tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SUBMITTED

Leonardo’s Pizza in March is offering free meals to NHS staff tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SUBMITTED

Archant

A takeaway and delivery service in March has given away more than 100 free meals to NHS workers as a way of helping those at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic.

Leonardo’s Pizza wanted to help key workers in the area after watching a video on social media of a nurse left in tears having been unable to buy fruit and vegetables at her local supermarket following a 48-hour shift.

Since launching the initiative on March 24, 127 free meals have been distributed and it is hoped even more customers can take advantage during the lockdown.

A spokesman for Leonardo’s Pizza said: “In the supermarket, there was nothing to buy for her; she was crying in the end.

“There was nothing left on the shelves and I thought it would be nice to do something like this for our NHS workers in the community.

Leonardo’s Pizza in March is offering free meals to NHS staff tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: SUBMITTEDLeonardo’s Pizza in March is offering free meals to NHS staff tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: SUBMITTED

“That video I watched influenced me, but one of the other reasons was at the end of this, I did not want to be one of those who did nothing. I want to take part in this and do my bit.”

The idea was promoted in the March Discussion Facebook page, and in its first week, 70 free meals were handed out which include a pizza, a side and a soft drink.

Most meals are collected but some have been delivered, and although the amount of attraction has slowed in recent days, the takeaway is hoping it can inspire other shops and restaurants in the town to play their part.

The spokesman said: “We did 70 meals in the first week, but in the following weeks, it went down.

“I have seen other shops do something similar. One advertised for the over 70s and for those who contact them, they would do any shopping for them. Another restaurant in the town has invited health workers for a free meal.

“I think we did influence people. I think we are a good example for others to do something.

“The look in their (customers) eyes to us, I cannot put it in words. It was amazing - I could not explain the feeling.

“I think with what they are battling with, I thought I needed to do something about this and when all this finishes, I can say I did my bit.”

The service is available to NHS workers only and those interested must show valid proof upon collection.

For more information, call Leonardo’s Pizza on 01354 661131 or visit https://leonardospizza.co.uk/.

What are you doing to help others during the coronavirus pandemic? Let us know - email Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: 100 times a day we’re told ‘stay at home’ but the big question is whether everyone in Peterborough is listening?

People in Peterborough Still out enjoying the hot weather during lockdown, Embankment, Peterborough Wednesday 08 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Nurse returns from 12-hour shift to find note telling her she is “a disgrace and has been reported”

Deb Leighton's daughter found this note posted through her letter box after returning from her role as an NHS worker for Peterborough Hospital PICTURE: Deb Leighton

Cambridgeshire police ‘audit’ reveals those parts of the county obeying coronoavirus laws - and of those that are not

Thumbs up signal by a Cambridgeshire police officer as part of encouragement to stay at home and not risk a fine under new coronavirus legislation. Cambs Police has reported figures today of those parts of the county where fines have been issued. Picture; CAMBS COPS

‘Stop panting viruses through our village; stay away’ the sign that provoked an outcry in part of Cambridgeshire

Cyclists urged to 'stay away' from Coveney near Ely. The sign has provoked a mixed response. Pictures; FACEBOOK

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Most Read

Coronavirus: 100 times a day we’re told ‘stay at home’ but the big question is whether everyone in Peterborough is listening?

People in Peterborough Still out enjoying the hot weather during lockdown, Embankment, Peterborough Wednesday 08 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Nurse returns from 12-hour shift to find note telling her she is “a disgrace and has been reported”

Deb Leighton's daughter found this note posted through her letter box after returning from her role as an NHS worker for Peterborough Hospital PICTURE: Deb Leighton

Cambridgeshire police ‘audit’ reveals those parts of the county obeying coronoavirus laws - and of those that are not

Thumbs up signal by a Cambridgeshire police officer as part of encouragement to stay at home and not risk a fine under new coronavirus legislation. Cambs Police has reported figures today of those parts of the county where fines have been issued. Picture; CAMBS COPS

‘Stop panting viruses through our village; stay away’ the sign that provoked an outcry in part of Cambridgeshire

Cyclists urged to 'stay away' from Coveney near Ely. The sign has provoked a mixed response. Pictures; FACEBOOK

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Latest from the Cambs Times

March takeaway gives away free meals to key workers fighting against coronavirus pandemic

Leonardo’s Pizza in March is offering free meals to NHS staff tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SUBMITTED

Doddington man makes own personal protective equipment and raises thousands in bid to save more lives from coronavirus pandemic

Callum Butler has been making 3D printed visors and mask supports (right) for key workers. Left, just some of those who have benefitted from Callum's work. Pictures: CALLUM BUTLER

Fire service helps with elderly woman’s ‘exploding’ light bulbs after housing association refuses emergency call out

Cllr Anna Bailey, leader of East Cambs District Council, stepped in to help elderly woman after she became terrified when two light bulbs exploded. Picture; ARCHANT .

Psychologists reveal top 10 activities to keep your children healthy at home during lockdown

Ten activities to keep your children healthy during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Sharon McCutcheon / PEXELS

Explore IWM’s collections and Duxford’s American Air Museum on virtual tour

A family exploring IWM Duxford with the American Air Museum in the background. Picture: IWM
Drive 24