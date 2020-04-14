March takeaway gives away free meals to key workers fighting against coronavirus pandemic

Leonardo’s Pizza in March is offering free meals to NHS staff tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SUBMITTED Archant

A takeaway and delivery service in March has given away more than 100 free meals to NHS workers as a way of helping those at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic.

Leonardo’s Pizza wanted to help key workers in the area after watching a video on social media of a nurse left in tears having been unable to buy fruit and vegetables at her local supermarket following a 48-hour shift.

Since launching the initiative on March 24, 127 free meals have been distributed and it is hoped even more customers can take advantage during the lockdown.

A spokesman for Leonardo’s Pizza said: “In the supermarket, there was nothing to buy for her; she was crying in the end.

“There was nothing left on the shelves and I thought it would be nice to do something like this for our NHS workers in the community.

“That video I watched influenced me, but one of the other reasons was at the end of this, I did not want to be one of those who did nothing. I want to take part in this and do my bit.”

The idea was promoted in the March Discussion Facebook page, and in its first week, 70 free meals were handed out which include a pizza, a side and a soft drink.

Most meals are collected but some have been delivered, and although the amount of attraction has slowed in recent days, the takeaway is hoping it can inspire other shops and restaurants in the town to play their part.

The spokesman said: “We did 70 meals in the first week, but in the following weeks, it went down.

“I have seen other shops do something similar. One advertised for the over 70s and for those who contact them, they would do any shopping for them. Another restaurant in the town has invited health workers for a free meal.

“I think we did influence people. I think we are a good example for others to do something.

“The look in their (customers) eyes to us, I cannot put it in words. It was amazing - I could not explain the feeling.

“I think with what they are battling with, I thought I needed to do something about this and when all this finishes, I can say I did my bit.”

The service is available to NHS workers only and those interested must show valid proof upon collection.

For more information, call Leonardo’s Pizza on 01354 661131 or visit https://leonardospizza.co.uk/.

