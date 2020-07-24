Advanced search

Tearoom reopens post-lockdown and signs up to Government’s Eat Out Help Out initiative

PUBLISHED: 08:00 25 July 2020

The Cook Family Vintage Tea Room in Robingoodfellow’s Lane, March, has re-opened following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: MICHAEL COOK

The Cook Family Vintage Tea Room in Robingoodfellow’s Lane, March, has re-opened following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: MICHAEL COOK

Archant

A March tearoom that has re-opened following the coronavirus lockdown has signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out Help Out’ initiative.

The Cook Family Vintage Tea Room in Robingoodfellow’s Lane, March, has re-opened following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: MICHAEL COOKThe Cook Family Vintage Tea Room in Robingoodfellow’s Lane, March, has re-opened following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: MICHAEL COOK

The Cook Family Vintage Tea Room in Robingoodfellow’s Lane is run by Mick and Bridget who have been busy ensuring the tea room is safe for customers.

“We were shut throughout the lockdown,” said Mick, “as most of our customers are vulnerable.

“We did not want to make anything more unsafe for them. So we have been using the time to make our tea room fresh and somewhere nice for people to come back to when they can.

Among the new additions is a Mr Whippy machine for deserts, ice cream cones and sweet ice cream factories.

The tea room is open from 10am til 4pm Monday to Sunday through August and has signed up to the Government’s Eat Out Help Out initiative.

This means that, from August 3 to 31, visitors will receive 50 per cent off when eating at the tea room. The discount is available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Trains from Ely to Peterborough cancelled for whole of September - and other dates too - to allow for urgent bridge repairs at Manea

Cambs Times editor John Elworthy investigates railway delays at Manea station after all trains are cancelled from March station, here’s how he got on. PHOTO: John Elworthy

Domestic abuser left girlfriend of three years with extensive bruising after ‘nasty assault’

George Cunningham, 25, of Deerfield Road, March, punched his girlfriend of three years to the legs, arms and shoulders leaving her with extensive bruising - but the assault only came to light when the victim confided in a family member who told her to call the police. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Man dies 11 days after collision in which his car swerved and ended up in a ditch

John Maurice Vieira, 79, of Plumtree Mobile Home Park, Marham, has died 11 days after a collision in Benwick Road, Doddington, in which his car swerved and ended up in a ditch. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Woman, 26, charged with spitting at and biting Fenland police officers

Becki Thomas of Chatteris has been charged with assaulting three police officers and will appear in court today (July 22). Picture: Martyn Moore

Burglar smashes back window of Chinese restaurant before stealing £100 from till - but his face was caught on CCTV

Burglar smashes back window of Purple Diamond Chinese restaurant in Station Road, March, before stealing £100 from the till - however his face was caught on CCTV. Picture: GEMMA ELSIE BARRETT

Most Read

Trains from Ely to Peterborough cancelled for whole of September - and other dates too - to allow for urgent bridge repairs at Manea

Cambs Times editor John Elworthy investigates railway delays at Manea station after all trains are cancelled from March station, here’s how he got on. PHOTO: John Elworthy

Domestic abuser left girlfriend of three years with extensive bruising after ‘nasty assault’

George Cunningham, 25, of Deerfield Road, March, punched his girlfriend of three years to the legs, arms and shoulders leaving her with extensive bruising - but the assault only came to light when the victim confided in a family member who told her to call the police. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Man dies 11 days after collision in which his car swerved and ended up in a ditch

John Maurice Vieira, 79, of Plumtree Mobile Home Park, Marham, has died 11 days after a collision in Benwick Road, Doddington, in which his car swerved and ended up in a ditch. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Woman, 26, charged with spitting at and biting Fenland police officers

Becki Thomas of Chatteris has been charged with assaulting three police officers and will appear in court today (July 22). Picture: Martyn Moore

Burglar smashes back window of Chinese restaurant before stealing £100 from till - but his face was caught on CCTV

Burglar smashes back window of Purple Diamond Chinese restaurant in Station Road, March, before stealing £100 from the till - however his face was caught on CCTV. Picture: GEMMA ELSIE BARRETT

Latest from the Cambs Times

Tearoom reopens post-lockdown and signs up to Government’s Eat Out Help Out initiative

The Cook Family Vintage Tea Room in Robingoodfellow’s Lane, March, has re-opened following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: MICHAEL COOK

Couple whose catering business ‘hit a standstill’ because of covid-19 plan to open restaurant in Fen town

Despite their wedding and events company B&R Dining “coming to a standstill” as a result of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, Denise and Peter Hayes plan to open the doors to their own restaurant - which is located at 210 Station Road - in September. Picture: DENISE HAYES

Night club loses enforcement battle with Fenland Council - given six months to sort or face closure

VIP nightclub in Chapel Road, Wisbech, has lost an enforcement battle with Fenland Council. The club must resolve the issues within six months says the Planning Inspectorate. It could face closure. Picture; VIP CLUB/FACEBOOK

Seven cocker spaniel puppies – worth £2,000 each – stolen in east Cambs burglary

Seven puppies – worth up to £2,000 each – have been stolen in a burglary in Cottenham. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Man breached restraining order hiding in ex-partner’s cupboard amid Covid-19 pandemic

Darren Allington was caught breaching a restraining order amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic by hiding in his ex-partner's cupboard in Wisbech. Picture: (For Illustrative Purposes) Jean van der Meulen / Pexels.com