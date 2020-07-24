Tearoom reopens post-lockdown and signs up to Government’s Eat Out Help Out initiative

A March tearoom that has re-opened following the coronavirus lockdown has signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out Help Out’ initiative.

The Cook Family Vintage Tea Room in Robingoodfellow’s Lane is run by Mick and Bridget who have been busy ensuring the tea room is safe for customers.

“We were shut throughout the lockdown,” said Mick, “as most of our customers are vulnerable.

“We did not want to make anything more unsafe for them. So we have been using the time to make our tea room fresh and somewhere nice for people to come back to when they can.

Among the new additions is a Mr Whippy machine for deserts, ice cream cones and sweet ice cream factories.

The tea room is open from 10am til 4pm Monday to Sunday through August and has signed up to the Government’s Eat Out Help Out initiative.

This means that, from August 3 to 31, visitors will receive 50 per cent off when eating at the tea room. The discount is available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.