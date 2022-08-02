The public toilets in March set to be demolished - Credit: Jennifer Lawler

In May 2006 the Cambs Times reported that town councillors threatened to take over the running of public toilets in March if Fenland District Council closed the City Road car park toilets.

Councillor John West said March needed two public toilets in the town centre for shoppers, tourists and people out and about in the evening, and City Road toilets for fun fairs, and for people using West End Park.

Two months later, proposals to close half of the public toilets in Fenland were dropped due to public pressure.

£35,000 a year would have been saved by closing at least one toilet in each of the market towns.

March, Wisbech, Chatteris and Whittlesey town councils had all complained about the proposal to close the toilets.

March City Road toilets were closed in July 2018, when it was decided it would cost too much to update the vandalised equipment.

March Town Council had taken over the running of the toilets when FDC announced that they were going to close them in 2013.

In January 2022 it was announced that March’s only public toilets in Broad Street, modernised in 2012 as part of a £500,000 scheme for the four Fenland towns, will be demolished as part of the £8.4m development of the town centre and built elsewhere.

Because of objections from members, residents and visitors, The March Society has organised a petition to modernise the c1925 building on the same prominent site.

Currently it is convenient for all including visitors, shoppers and those with health issues, and visible given the vandalism in City Road’s former toilets.

The March Society was launched in September 2007 as the town’s civic society.

It is a member of Civic Voice, the national civic movement charity: ‘We make places more attractive, enjoyable and distinctive. We promote civic pride.’

The March Society is concerned with protecting, promoting and improving both the built and natural environments of March and holds monthly talks and heritage walks.

The society liaises with other organisations and councils and addresses local concerns.

It needs new committee members including treasurer and secretary at its September 21st’s AGM in order to continue.

Alan Neville of GreaterAnglia will speak on August 17th in March Library about the railway in this region and further afield.