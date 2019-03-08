Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

March Town Ladies prepare to conquer Britain's highest mountain in aid of teammate Kayleigh

PUBLISHED: 11:18 29 July 2019

The March Town Ladies players who will climb Ben Nevis in September. From left: Adele Munday, Chas Miller, Tori Sharpe, Kayleigh Churchyard, Claire Newton and Jade Pointer (not in photo: Adele McCrory and Kirsty Pointer). Picture: GARY DAVIS

The March Town Ladies players who will climb Ben Nevis in September. From left: Adele Munday, Chas Miller, Tori Sharpe, Kayleigh Churchyard, Claire Newton and Jade Pointer (not in photo: Adele McCrory and Kirsty Pointer). Picture: GARY DAVIS

Archant

A group of March Town Ladies players are preparing to conquer Britain's highest mountain in aid of a close teammate.

Kayleigh Churchyard was diagnosed with Crohn's Disease (CD) in 2015 and has undergone numerous operations, which forced her to take a break from the game.

To help raise awareness of CD, Kayleigh thought it was a good idea to walk up Ben Nevis alongside her Hares teammates to battle not only her fitness levels, but her fear of heights too.

Manager Gary Davis said: "We know how difficult it has been for Kayleigh, but she has been a terrific player for us and never moans about her condition.

"It's wonderful that seven of her team mates are joining her to do this walk in September."

Known as the 'Invisible Disease', it has many forms and ailments, including extreme fatigue, weight loss, diarrhoea, hair loss, anxiety and severe abdominal pains.

Many sufferers have operations and medication cannot be used in the long-term whilst the body becomes immune.

Already, nearly £250 has been raised so far for Crohn's & Colitis UK, with the ultimate aim of reaching £750 still in sight.

To donate or for more information on Kayleigh's story, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kayandfriendsclimbforcrohns?fbclid=IwAR1QCno7-nC-WDi1Cmq85tugF9EhbWZEBxQuvgOYPoQBqBHDhZjArcLXzYs&utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_content=KayandfriendsClimbforCrohns&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_source=Facebook&utm_term=K32X27z28 or visit the March Town Ladies Public Group Facebook page.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

County council leader Steve Count heads to Whittlesey to face residents over Kings Dyke debacle - ‘don’t blame us, blame Kier’ is his message

Mayor James Palmer (left) has been very critical of Cambridgeshire County Council over delays to Kings Cross and says he will not accept

Fenland Council warns of legal threat to land owner to remove ‘unauthorised encampment’ from 3 acre riverside site at Bedlam Bridge, March

Then and now: John Gawthorp (right) was evicted from his 'home' at Bedlam Bridge, March, and the crumbling remains burnt by enforcement teams hired by Fenland Council. Now more than 12 years later Mr Gawthorp could be faced with a legal bill if he's still owns the 3 acre site where an illegal encampment of caravans has moved in. Pictures; JOHN ELWORTHY

Cambridgeshire County Council suspends admissions to children’s home in March after Ofsted reports youngsters to be at ‘serious risk of harm’

Charity Break runs a children's home in March which has received an inadequate rating by Ofsted. Admissions to the home by Cambridgeshire County Council have been suspended and will only be re-instated should conditions improve. Picture; BREAK

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town boss Whaley seeks quick improvement as pre-season ends in defeat

March Town boss Brett Whaley and assistant Arran Duke look on during their side's 3-0 defeat to Pinchbeck United on Saturday. Picture: STEVE SNELL

Most Read

County council leader Steve Count heads to Whittlesey to face residents over Kings Dyke debacle - ‘don’t blame us, blame Kier’ is his message

Mayor James Palmer (left) has been very critical of Cambridgeshire County Council over delays to Kings Cross and says he will not accept

Fenland Council warns of legal threat to land owner to remove ‘unauthorised encampment’ from 3 acre riverside site at Bedlam Bridge, March

Then and now: John Gawthorp (right) was evicted from his 'home' at Bedlam Bridge, March, and the crumbling remains burnt by enforcement teams hired by Fenland Council. Now more than 12 years later Mr Gawthorp could be faced with a legal bill if he's still owns the 3 acre site where an illegal encampment of caravans has moved in. Pictures; JOHN ELWORTHY

Cambridgeshire County Council suspends admissions to children’s home in March after Ofsted reports youngsters to be at ‘serious risk of harm’

Charity Break runs a children's home in March which has received an inadequate rating by Ofsted. Admissions to the home by Cambridgeshire County Council have been suspended and will only be re-instated should conditions improve. Picture; BREAK

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town boss Whaley seeks quick improvement as pre-season ends in defeat

March Town boss Brett Whaley and assistant Arran Duke look on during their side's 3-0 defeat to Pinchbeck United on Saturday. Picture: STEVE SNELL

Latest from the Cambs Times

March Town Ladies prepare to conquer Britain’s highest mountain in aid of teammate Kayleigh

The March Town Ladies players who will climb Ben Nevis in September. From left: Adele Munday, Chas Miller, Tori Sharpe, Kayleigh Churchyard, Claire Newton and Jade Pointer (not in photo: Adele McCrory and Kirsty Pointer). Picture: GARY DAVIS

Fire fighters called to tackle yet another blaze at Ely House, Wisbech - one of the town’s oldest properties

Aftermath of the fire at Ely House, Lynn Road, Wisbech, on Sunday night (July 28), There is tape round the property warning anyone off if they are tempted to enter the grounds. Picture: TOBY NICHOLS

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

County council leader Steve Count heads to Whittlesey to face residents over Kings Dyke debacle - ‘don’t blame us, blame Kier’ is his message

Mayor James Palmer (left) has been very critical of Cambridgeshire County Council over delays to Kings Cross and says he will not accept

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town suffer dismal end to impressive pre-season

March Town manager Brett Whaley watched his side fall to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Pinchbeck United on Saturday. Picture: STEVE SNELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists