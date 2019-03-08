March Town Ladies prepare to conquer Britain's highest mountain in aid of teammate Kayleigh

The March Town Ladies players who will climb Ben Nevis in September. From left: Adele Munday, Chas Miller, Tori Sharpe, Kayleigh Churchyard, Claire Newton and Jade Pointer (not in photo: Adele McCrory and Kirsty Pointer). Picture: GARY DAVIS Archant

A group of March Town Ladies players are preparing to conquer Britain's highest mountain in aid of a close teammate.

Kayleigh Churchyard was diagnosed with Crohn's Disease (CD) in 2015 and has undergone numerous operations, which forced her to take a break from the game.

To help raise awareness of CD, Kayleigh thought it was a good idea to walk up Ben Nevis alongside her Hares teammates to battle not only her fitness levels, but her fear of heights too.

Manager Gary Davis said: "We know how difficult it has been for Kayleigh, but she has been a terrific player for us and never moans about her condition.

"It's wonderful that seven of her team mates are joining her to do this walk in September."

Known as the 'Invisible Disease', it has many forms and ailments, including extreme fatigue, weight loss, diarrhoea, hair loss, anxiety and severe abdominal pains.

Many sufferers have operations and medication cannot be used in the long-term whilst the body becomes immune.

Already, nearly £250 has been raised so far for Crohn's & Colitis UK, with the ultimate aim of reaching £750 still in sight.

To donate or for more information on Kayleigh's story, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kayandfriendsclimbforcrohns?fbclid=IwAR1QCno7-nC-WDi1Cmq85tugF9EhbWZEBxQuvgOYPoQBqBHDhZjArcLXzYs&utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_content=KayandfriendsClimbforCrohns&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_source=Facebook&utm_term=K32X27z28 or visit the March Town Ladies Public Group Facebook page.

