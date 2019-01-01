March carer who sprayed screaming dementia sufferer in the face with water is banned from working with vulnerable people

Care worker Louise Fage, of Wisbech Road, March, sprayed a dementia sufferer in the face with water for 30 seconds while she screamed and cried. The incident happened when Fage was working at Askham House Care Home in Doddington. She has been banned from working with vulnerable people. Picture: FACEBOOK Archant

A March care worker who sprayed a dementia sufferer in the face with water for 30 seconds while she screamed and cried has been banned from working with vulnerable people.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Louise Fage, of Wisbech Road, was seen by a co-worker smiling as she sprayed the woman in the face while helping her shower - despite the victim having a fear of water.

The victim, who is in her 80s and a resident at Askham House Care Home in Doddington, has a care plan which notes that she has a fear of water.

The incident happened on 1 November, 2018. The co-worker and former friend of the suspect reported the incident immediately and an investigation ensued.

You may also want to watch:

Fage, 24, was found guilty of ill treatment of a person without capacity at Cambridge Crown Court today (December 5) and was sentenced to a twelve month conditional discharge, banned from working with vulnerable people and handed a £1,200 fine.

DC Mark Andrews said: "Fage was in a position of trust and has completely abused that position. The victim was afraid of water and she has used that to her advantage to punish her.

"I would like to commend the staff at Askham house, in particular the whistleblower, for how they have handled this incident. She showed courage in speaking out against her former friend and safeguarding the vulnerable people who reside there."

Advice and information can be found on the force website via www.cambs.police.uk and search for 'abuse'.

To make a report visit www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101.