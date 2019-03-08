‘I wanted to send her to a better place’ says man found guilty of trying to kill his bed ridden mother

Man found guilty of attempted murder of his mother during a trial at Peterborough Crown Court. Archant

A 54 year old man has been found guilty of trying to kill his mother in a trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Calvert Elliott, 54, denied he was trying to kill his 82-year-old mother despite attempting to suffocate her.

He told officers he wanted to send his mother, who is bedridden after a serious stroke several years ago, “to a better place”.

A jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict following a three-day attempted murder trial.

Detective Sergeant Rob Sansom said: “This was a truly sad case, however Calvert Elliott’s actions could have resulted in his mother losing her life and that decision was not his to make.

“Thankfully the victim’s daughter and son-in-law entered the room when the incident was taking place and the victim has not sustained any long-lasting injuries as a result of this.”

A 999 call came in from Calvert Elliott, of Orton Goldhay, at about 11.15pm, following the incident in October last year, to say he had just tried to commit euthanasia on his mother by suffocating her with his hands.

He was arrested and later charged with attempted murder, however in court he denied he was going to fully go through with the act.

On Thursday (March 28) a jury at Peterborough Crown Court returned a unanimous guilty verdict following a three-day trial.

Calvert Elliott is due to be sentenced at the same court on 10 May.