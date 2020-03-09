Thousands raised at 10th and final Mark Cross charity darts day

March fundraiser Mark Cross' 10th and final cancer charity darts fun day at the GER Sports Club raises £11,000.

A March man has raised £78,000 for charity in a decade after his 10th and final darts fundraiser added an extra £11,000 to the total.

March fundraiser Mark Cross' 10th and final cancer charity darts fun day at the GER Sports Club raises £11,000. These are some of the items that were up for grabs in the auction.

Mark Cross' 10th annual cancer charity darts fun day was held at the GER Sports Club and it was standing room only with 90 people playing darts and many more cramming in to enjoy the tombola, draw and auction.

It means that in the last decade Mark's charity darts fun days have raised £78,000 for the oncology department at Peterborough City Hospital.

Mr Cross said: "The reason I have worked to fundraise for this wonderful charity was highlighted on Saturday when a gentleman I have never met before attended the event with his daughter.

March fundraiser Mark Cross' 10th and final cancer charity darts fun day at the GER Sports Club raises £11,000. These are some of the items that were up for grabs in the auction.

"He introduced himself and explained he had benefited from the treatment and care provided at the hospital.

"He had benefited from the sky ceilings we have purchased and was so touched by our fundraising efforts that he donated £100 to the cause."

Mr Cross added: "The support on the day was phenomenal and the atmosphere in the venue was electric.

March fundraiser Mark Cross' 10th and final cancer charity darts fun day at the GER Sports Club raises £11,000. These are some of the items that were up for grabs in the auction.

"I cannot thank all those enough who supported the event and the many people who donated wonderful items on the day.

"Special mention must go to my mum and dad, Ann and Dick Cross, and to Bill Turvey who sold draw tickets all day and worked tirelessly securing draw prizes.

"I'd also like to thank my nan Jackie Healey who donated nearly the entirety of the tombola prizes and made over £600 on the day with assistance from Shirley Moores, Andrew Youles, Craig Gilpatrick, Tony Barnes and Lorraine Barnes and all of the GER committee and bar staff for their continued support.

"I couldn't do the day without the love and support of my wonderful wife Kim and my sons Ryan and Nathan as well as the many local businesses that generously donated draw prizes including March Quality Meats, Stotts Fish Restaurant, Malletts Jewellers, Spectacular Optometrists, The Griffin Hotel, Greetings card shop, The Cycle Shop, Boots, Mill View Fishing Tackle, Polished Nails, The Gurkha Spice Indian Restaurant, Peterborough United Football Club and Tesco (Hostmoor)."

Several of the auction lots were sponsored by groups and individuals: Townsend Angling Club donated £200 from their race night, Carpet Warehouse gave £100, Juliet Findley raised £105, The Turvey Family raised £100 and the ladies at 'fun with flowers' at March Conservative Club donated £150 to the cause.

The John King Memorial Day raised £660, Craig Gilpatrick donated £100, Paul Wright donated £150 and £660 was raised at Dave King's 60th birthday party last year.

On the day, there was an additional donation of £537.32 from Phil and Mary Amps while board sponsors GER Dilligaf darts team, Nigel Searle, Paul and Caren Wright, Emma and Skye Wright, Allen Slater, Andrew Youles Chartered Accountant, Di and Shaun Taylor, and M.T.F.C. Rejects Darts all donated £50 to the day.

The darts winners on the day were:

Cricket triples winners: Martin King, Leon Womack and Sean Cross; runners-up: Liam Moore, Paul Wenn and Shae Pooley.

Pairs winners: Terry Redhead and Florin Godja; runners-up: James Willmott and Dick Ward.

Singles champion: Paul Wenn; runner-up: Steve Groom.

Over the years this is what the money raised has been used for

- to purchase an Ultrasound machine for use in the chemotherapy department;

- to purchase comfortable chairs to enhance the treatment of both chemotherapy and radiotherapy patients;

- training courses have been funded for nurses who work in the oncology department;

- cancer research has been funded on a local level

- two sky ceilings have been purchased for the Linear Accelerator bunkers. These give patients a view of the summer sky while they are lying on their backs for prolonged periods of time. This helps keeping them relaxed and calm whilst receiving their treatment

- to purchase an ECG machine

- to fund a radiotherapy trials radiographer, so that they can improve their recruitment into radiotherapy clinical trials