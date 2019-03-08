Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 17:22 12 March 2019

Mark Cross charity darts and auction is coming to the GER for the ninth year PHOTO: Ian Carter

Garry Samuels

Jewellery, clothing and goodies from global sporting and TV legends, including boxer Muhammad Ali and fooballer Harry Kane, are among auction items at a charity darts day in March raising funds for Peterborough Hospital cancer ward.

There is a signed Status Quo montage, an Only Fools and Horses goody box and even a Freddy Krueger glove.

The ninth Mark Cross charity darts fun day is at the GER on Saturday March 16 in aid of Peterborough Hospital’s oncology department.

Mark said: “To date we have raised a grand total of £56,579. This will be our ninth consecutive year of hosting the event.

“The oncology department at Peterborough Hospital treats local people for cancer and carries out much needed research into the disease at a local level.

“If a friend or relative is being treated for cancer at Peterborough City Hospital, the monies raised at this event have a direct and positive impact on their treatment and care.”

Among the auction list is the Muhammad Ali 24K watch, a Motoribke helmet signed by Carl Fogarty, a framed West Ham shirt signed by Billy Bonds and a signed Ryan Giggs shirt.

There are goody kits from darts player Eric Bristow, snooker star Phil Taylor and a football boot signed by Ian Wright as well as signed boots from Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez.

There are four tickets for a grand guided tour of the Sky Sports television studios with a meet and greet of guests on the day, a Floyd Mayweather junior signed glove and a Cristiano Ronaldo signed shirt.

Add in signed photographs from Ian Botham, Johnny Depp, Harry Kane and Teddy Sheringham and you have still only scratched the surface of the auction lots on offer.

All goods have certificates of authenticity.

• Doors open at 11.30am, on Saturday March 16 at the GER in March. The draws for the competitions taking place at 1pm. Play starts shortly afterwards. The darts events includes cricket triples, pairs (darts players playing with non darts players) and singles. There will also be play for annual singles, pairs and triples cups. The day includes a tombola, grand auction and draw.

