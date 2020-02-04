March's cancer charity darts match organiser Mark Cross to stage event for the final time

Mark Cross is staging the annual charity darts competition for the final time. Picture: IAN CARTER AdGarry Samuels

A charity darts match in March, offering auction items including a framed England football shirt in aid of a Peterborough hospital ward, is being staged for the final time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some of the auction items available at this year's charity darts match in March. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MARK CROSS Some of the auction items available at this year's charity darts match in March. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MARK CROSS

The 10th annual darts competition, spearheaded by Mark Cross, will once again raise money for the oncology department at Peterborough City Hospital.

A boxing glove signed by world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua presented in an acrylic dome, a Hulk Hogan signed and framed vest, as well as a Quadrophenia display signed by actor Phil Daniels will also be on offer.

"To date, we have raised a grand total of £67,000," Mark said.

"This will be our tenth consecutive year of hosting the event and will be the last in its current format. We have decided that after ten years of hosting this wonderful event, it is the right time to call it a day."

Some of the auction items available at this year's charity darts match in March. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MARK CROSS Some of the auction items available at this year's charity darts match in March. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MARK CROSS

So far, the money raised has paid for an ultrasound machine, comfortable chairs for patients, sky ceilings for patients to see while receiving treatment, training courses for nurses and radiotherapy trials.

"The oncology department at Peterborough Hospital treats local people for cancer and carries out much-needed research into the disease at a local level," Mark, who was treated by the same oncology team, said.

"If a friend or relative is being treated for cancer at Peterborough City Hospital, the monies raised at this event have a direct and positive impact on their treatment and care."

Other items among the auction list are a framed Scotland football shirt signed by Denis Law, a Brazil football shirt with Pele's full signature, signed photographs of Steven Gerrard and Paul Gascoigne and a double boxing glove display signed by Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson.

Some of the auction items available at this year's charity darts match in March. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MARK CROSS Some of the auction items available at this year's charity darts match in March. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MARK CROSS

Doors will open at 11.30am on Saturday, March 7 with draws for the competitions taking place at 1pm, with play starting shortly afterwards.

The darts events will include cricket triples. pairs (darts players playing with non-darts players) and singles. There will also be play for annual singles, pairs and triples cups. The day includes a tombola, grand auction and draw.

All goods have certificates of authenticity, and dartboards are available for sponsorship for a donation of £50.

Some of the auction items available at this year's charity darts match in March. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MARK CROSS Some of the auction items available at this year's charity darts match in March. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MARK CROSS

Some of the auction items available at this year's charity darts match in March. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MARK CROSS Some of the auction items available at this year's charity darts match in March. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MARK CROSS

Some of the auction items available at this year's charity darts match in March. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MARK CROSS Some of the auction items available at this year's charity darts match in March. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MARK CROSS

Some of the auction items available at this year's charity darts match in March. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MARK CROSS Some of the auction items available at this year's charity darts match in March. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MARK CROSS

You may also want to watch: