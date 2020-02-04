Advanced search

March's cancer charity darts match organiser Mark Cross to stage event for the final time

PUBLISHED: 11:05 04 February 2020

Mark Cross is staging the annual charity darts competition for the final time. Picture: IAN CARTER

Mark Cross is staging the annual charity darts competition for the final time. Picture: IAN CARTER

AdGarry Samuels

A charity darts match in March, offering auction items including a framed England football shirt in aid of a Peterborough hospital ward, is being staged for the final time.

Some of the auction items available at this year's charity darts match in March. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MARK CROSSSome of the auction items available at this year's charity darts match in March. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MARK CROSS

The 10th annual darts competition, spearheaded by Mark Cross, will once again raise money for the oncology department at Peterborough City Hospital.

A boxing glove signed by world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua presented in an acrylic dome, a Hulk Hogan signed and framed vest, as well as a Quadrophenia display signed by actor Phil Daniels will also be on offer.

"To date, we have raised a grand total of £67,000," Mark said.

"This will be our tenth consecutive year of hosting the event and will be the last in its current format. We have decided that after ten years of hosting this wonderful event, it is the right time to call it a day."

Some of the auction items available at this year's charity darts match in March. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MARK CROSSSome of the auction items available at this year's charity darts match in March. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MARK CROSS

So far, the money raised has paid for an ultrasound machine, comfortable chairs for patients, sky ceilings for patients to see while receiving treatment, training courses for nurses and radiotherapy trials.

"The oncology department at Peterborough Hospital treats local people for cancer and carries out much-needed research into the disease at a local level," Mark, who was treated by the same oncology team, said.

"If a friend or relative is being treated for cancer at Peterborough City Hospital, the monies raised at this event have a direct and positive impact on their treatment and care."

Other items among the auction list are a framed Scotland football shirt signed by Denis Law, a Brazil football shirt with Pele's full signature, signed photographs of Steven Gerrard and Paul Gascoigne and a double boxing glove display signed by Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson.

Some of the auction items available at this year's charity darts match in March. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MARK CROSSSome of the auction items available at this year's charity darts match in March. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MARK CROSS

Doors will open at 11.30am on Saturday, March 7 with draws for the competitions taking place at 1pm, with play starting shortly afterwards.

The darts events will include cricket triples. pairs (darts players playing with non-darts players) and singles. There will also be play for annual singles, pairs and triples cups. The day includes a tombola, grand auction and draw.

All goods have certificates of authenticity, and dartboards are available for sponsorship for a donation of £50.

Some of the auction items available at this year's charity darts match in March. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MARK CROSSSome of the auction items available at this year's charity darts match in March. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MARK CROSS

Some of the auction items available at this year's charity darts match in March. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MARK CROSSSome of the auction items available at this year's charity darts match in March. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MARK CROSS

Some of the auction items available at this year's charity darts match in March. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MARK CROSSSome of the auction items available at this year's charity darts match in March. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MARK CROSS

Some of the auction items available at this year's charity darts match in March. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MARK CROSSSome of the auction items available at this year's charity darts match in March. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MARK CROSS

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Late night assault at Cassanos nightclub in March leads to police CCTV appeal

Do you recognise these men? Police would like to speak to them in connection with an assault in High Street, March at about 2am on Sunday January 12. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FACEBOOK

Fenland businessman to appeal after losing £7m ‘David v Goliath’ High Court hearing in battle with Sainsbury’s over out of town store at Whittlesey

Businessman Bruce Smiths Fenland based company took on Sainsburys in a High Court battle in the wake of what was known locally as supermarket-gate. Picture: Archant/PA/PA Images

‘It really didn’t go well at all’: Reporter gets BMW car stuck on ‘worst road in the Fens’

Reporter Harry Rutter (inset) got his car stuck on the grass when trying to avoid driving on one of Fenland�s worst roads.Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Mechanic from March aims to bring family together as garage opens for business

March Fast fit and Servicing is now open for business after its launch on Monday (February 3). From left: David Coombs, Jamie Coombs, Brandon Coombs and Cllr Rob Skoulding. Picture: DAN MASON

‘I have got my life back’ - Inspirational March fitness instructor helps man lose nine stone

A fitness instructor from March - who turned her life around after being diagnosed with a tumour - has helped one man lose a staggering nine stone. Pictured is Emily Berry and Liam Althoff. Picture: EMILY BERRY FITNESS

Most Read

Late night assault at Cassanos nightclub in March leads to police CCTV appeal

Do you recognise these men? Police would like to speak to them in connection with an assault in High Street, March at about 2am on Sunday January 12. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FACEBOOK

Fenland businessman to appeal after losing £7m ‘David v Goliath’ High Court hearing in battle with Sainsbury’s over out of town store at Whittlesey

Businessman Bruce Smiths Fenland based company took on Sainsburys in a High Court battle in the wake of what was known locally as supermarket-gate. Picture: Archant/PA/PA Images

‘It really didn’t go well at all’: Reporter gets BMW car stuck on ‘worst road in the Fens’

Reporter Harry Rutter (inset) got his car stuck on the grass when trying to avoid driving on one of Fenland�s worst roads.Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Mechanic from March aims to bring family together as garage opens for business

March Fast fit and Servicing is now open for business after its launch on Monday (February 3). From left: David Coombs, Jamie Coombs, Brandon Coombs and Cllr Rob Skoulding. Picture: DAN MASON

‘I have got my life back’ - Inspirational March fitness instructor helps man lose nine stone

A fitness instructor from March - who turned her life around after being diagnosed with a tumour - has helped one man lose a staggering nine stone. Pictured is Emily Berry and Liam Althoff. Picture: EMILY BERRY FITNESS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Sixteen new officers on the beat in Cambridgeshire as new tradition is marked at passing out parade

Passing out ceremony held at force HQ today (February 3) and heralding a new tradition for the force, nine retired officers attended and ceremonially handed over their old collar numbers to nine of the new recruits. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

March’s cancer charity darts match organiser Mark Cross to stage event for the final time

Mark Cross is staging the annual charity darts competition for the final time. Picture: IAN CARTER

Students from Chatteris and March named apprentices of the year at annual awards

Harry Skoulding (left) from March and Gemma Sessions from Chatteris were named apprentices of the year at Cambridge Regional College's annual apprenticeship awards. Pictures: SUBMITTED

Michael Kiwanuka and Celeste set for Cambridge Corn Exchange gig

Michael Kiwanuka will perform at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Monday March 9.

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Shock managerial exit as Brett Whaley leaves March Town

Brett Whaley has left March Town. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24