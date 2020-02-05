Advanced search

And then there were two......the number of stall holders turning up at the mid week market in March

PUBLISHED: 14:20 05 February 2020

Two stalls at March marketplace on Wednesday, February 5. Picture: Archant

Two stalls at March marketplace on Wednesday, February 5. Picture: Archant

Archant

It was once a highlight of the week for many but alas no longer.

The mid-week market in March is but a pale shadow of what it once was.

Efforts to brighten it up, to attract more stalls and to inject some vibrancy into it have fallen by the wayside.

Today, a typical Wednesday, only two stall holders traipsed into the town to set up for a day's trading.

Fish and fruit and veg have long held sway on the market but the mobility scooters, the knitwear and hardware stalls and all other supplies of Fen food were absent. Venison burgers became popular for a time but today, sadly, they too were absent.

Fenland Council on their website promotes a vision, if not the reality, of our town markets.

"There is nothing quite like the atmosphere of shopping at a busy market - colourful stalls offering all sorts of goods and services and the satisfaction on finding a bargain," it says.

"All of Fenland's market towns benefit from a least one weekly market, details of which can be viewed below. Speciality markets and fayres are also held throughout the year and will be listed on the Visit Cambridgeshire Fens website."

All is not lost, however, since March, Whittlesey and Chatteris have new masterplans that could, amongst other things, stimulate trade back to our markets,

The plans have been created through the Growing Fenland project and are some of the first to come forward under the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority's county-wide Masterplan for Growth initiative.

And for those looking to trial their own stall, FDC has some special offers. Their website advertises deals that include first week free to three weeks at half price.

Most Read

March man awarded £1.8 million after losing leg in horror crash is frustrated at trustees over buying specialist bed

March man Michael Bagridge awarded £1.8 million after losing his leg in horror crash is in need of a specialist bed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Fenland businessman to appeal after losing £7m ‘David v Goliath’ High Court hearing in battle with Sainsbury’s over out of town store at Whittlesey

Businessman Bruce Smiths Fenland based company took on Sainsburys in a High Court battle in the wake of what was known locally as supermarket-gate. Picture: Archant/PA/PA Images

‘It really didn’t go well at all’: Reporter gets BMW car stuck on ‘worst road in the Fens’

Reporter Harry Rutter (inset) got his car stuck on the grass when trying to avoid driving on one of Fenland�s worst roads.Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

‘I have got my life back’ - Inspirational March fitness instructor helps man lose nine stone

A fitness instructor from March - who turned her life around after being diagnosed with a tumour - has helped one man lose a staggering nine stone. Pictured is Emily Berry and Liam Althoff. Picture: EMILY BERRY FITNESS

Multi-million pound investment into Fenland includes construction training incubator for Wisbech, manufacturing hub in Chatteris, skills centre at March and 40 affordable homes for Manea

Brickwork students from the College of West Anglia in Wisbech helped the Hickathrift House Care Home to remove and replace a damaged flowerbed as part of a building community project. Picture: GRACE JONES

