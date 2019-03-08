Marlins gear up for new swimming season with 'sensational' start

It was a sensational start to the new swimming season for March Marlins Swimming Club at the Senior Fenland League gala.

Finishing first out of six competing clubs at Diss - with a fantastic 226 points - proved that committed training really does pay off.

Some nail biting performances led parents and supporters to jump out of their seats and cheer exuberantly from the stands.

Notably, Harry Rayner who swam a determined 100m breaststroke just pipping fellow Diss competitor to the post, landing him a first position.

Rayner also took a second place for the 100m butterfly, bagging himself a personal best time in the process.

Also, Chloe Cook who swam five individual races finishing in first place in all but one race.

Continuing with the first places were Freddie Allen in the 100 IM and 100m freestyle, Harry Smith and Jude Staton in the 50m backstroke with Staton repeating his success in the 50m butterfly race.

Both Allen and Staton also gained personal best times.

Theo Liversedge also claimed a first in the 50m freestyle aswell as Una Ansone in two 100m backstroke races. Jacob Cowin also finished first in 100m backstroke and Molly McGowen in the 100m freestyle.

The relays were also an exciting watch with the participation of younger swimmers, Darci Whitcombe, Devon O'Neil, Millie Walker, Hattie Carter-Kitchingman, Lucy McClure and Luke Cumbridge,

With just a few points between the top two clubs, the final Mixed Cannon Free relay brought the house down as the competitors swam determinedly to gain the top spot.

Liam Knight successfully completed the race cementing the March Marlins triumph.

Also swimming at the event were; Ciara Mason, Sam Smith, Tom Hanley, Thea Hanley and Jacob Lowe.

Final results; March Marlins 226, Diss 223, St Neots 167, Bottisham 148, Mildenhall 90, Huntingdon 24.