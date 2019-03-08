Advanced search

Marlins gear up for new swimming season with 'sensational' start

PUBLISHED: 13:36 09 September 2019

A sensational start to the new swimming season for March Marlins Swimming Club at the Senior Fenland League gala in Diss. Picture: EMMA HANLEY

A sensational start to the new swimming season for March Marlins Swimming Club at the Senior Fenland League gala in Diss. Picture: EMMA HANLEY

Archant

It was a sensational start to the new swimming season for March Marlins Swimming Club at the Senior Fenland League gala.

Finishing first out of six competing clubs at Diss - with a fantastic 226 points - proved that committed training really does pay off.

Some nail biting performances led parents and supporters to jump out of their seats and cheer exuberantly from the stands.

Notably, Harry Rayner who swam a determined 100m breaststroke just pipping fellow Diss competitor to the post, landing him a first position.

Rayner also took a second place for the 100m butterfly, bagging himself a personal best time in the process.

Also, Chloe Cook who swam five individual races finishing in first place in all but one race.

Continuing with the first places were Freddie Allen in the 100 IM and 100m freestyle, Harry Smith and Jude Staton in the 50m backstroke with Staton repeating his success in the 50m butterfly race.

You may also want to watch:

Both Allen and Staton also gained personal best times.

Theo Liversedge also claimed a first in the 50m freestyle aswell as Una Ansone in two 100m backstroke races. Jacob Cowin also finished first in 100m backstroke and Molly McGowen in the 100m freestyle.

The relays were also an exciting watch with the participation of younger swimmers, Darci Whitcombe, Devon O'Neil, Millie Walker, Hattie Carter-Kitchingman, Lucy McClure and Luke Cumbridge,

With just a few points between the top two clubs, the final Mixed Cannon Free relay brought the house down as the competitors swam determinedly to gain the top spot.

Liam Knight successfully completed the race cementing the March Marlins triumph.

Also swimming at the event were; Ciara Mason, Sam Smith, Tom Hanley, Thea Hanley and Jacob Lowe.

Final results; March Marlins 226, Diss 223, St Neots 167, Bottisham 148, Mildenhall 90, Huntingdon 24.

Most Read

Wetherspoon confirms it is to open in Ely - St Mary’s Street to be the venue

Wetherspoon will oipen in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent. Picture; GOOGLE

Police who stopped off in Ely to release a money spider back into the wild snare a county lines drug dealer suspect at the same time

Drugs inside a kinder egg and cash found on a suspected county lines drug dealer arrested in Ely. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Massive blaze breaks out at waste processing site at Waterbeach - crews from across the area called to help

Photos of the fire at a waste processing plant in Waterbeach owned by Amey Cespa. Picture; CAMBS FIRE SERVICE

Shinny classic cars – from 1930 MGs to Ford Mustangs – on display at annual fundraiser to maintain village hall in Christchurch

Pictured is Edward Rayment and Peter Bond. Classic cars on display at the Christchurch recreation ground on Sunday, September 8 to raise funds for the village�s hall. Picture: Ian Carter

Ex-Norwich City coach took his own life ahead of abuse trial, coroner rules

Former Norwich City coach Michael

Most Read

Wetherspoon confirms it is to open in Ely - St Mary’s Street to be the venue

Wetherspoon will oipen in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent. Picture; GOOGLE

Police who stopped off in Ely to release a money spider back into the wild snare a county lines drug dealer suspect at the same time

Drugs inside a kinder egg and cash found on a suspected county lines drug dealer arrested in Ely. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Massive blaze breaks out at waste processing site at Waterbeach - crews from across the area called to help

Photos of the fire at a waste processing plant in Waterbeach owned by Amey Cespa. Picture; CAMBS FIRE SERVICE

Shinny classic cars – from 1930 MGs to Ford Mustangs – on display at annual fundraiser to maintain village hall in Christchurch

Pictured is Edward Rayment and Peter Bond. Classic cars on display at the Christchurch recreation ground on Sunday, September 8 to raise funds for the village�s hall. Picture: Ian Carter

Ex-Norwich City coach took his own life ahead of abuse trial, coroner rules

Former Norwich City coach Michael

Latest from the Cambs Times

Marlins gear up for new swimming season with ‘sensational’ start

A sensational start to the new swimming season for March Marlins Swimming Club at the Senior Fenland League gala in Diss. Picture: EMMA HANLEY

‘Disgraceful’ and ‘deplorable’ – NHS England slammed for health authority bailout

Bosses at NHS England have faced scrutiny after they instructed other authorities to bailout Cambridge and Peterborough. Pictured are councillors at Thurrock’s Health and Wellbeing Overview and Scrutiny Committee. Picture: STEVE SHAW

Mayor James Palmer hits back at ‘baseless, spurious and often personal attacks’ on him by Cambridgeshire Lib Dems

Mayor James Palmer has hit back at Lib Dem criticism of his running of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. He called the criticism 'meandering' and 'baseless'. Picture; CAPCA

Ex-Norwich City coach took his own life ahead of abuse trial, coroner rules

Former Norwich City coach Michael

Police who stopped off in Ely to release a money spider back into the wild snare a county lines drug dealer suspect at the same time

Drugs inside a kinder egg and cash found on a suspected county lines drug dealer arrested in Ely. Picture; CAMBS COPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists