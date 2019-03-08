Wedding of Stuart James Mills and Rachel Lesley Wright

Stuart James Mills married Rachel Lesley Wright at St Peters Church, March on Easter Saturday.

Stuart is the youngest son of Les and the late Linda Mills and Rachel the only Daughter of David and Lesley Wright.

The Bride was attended by 5 bridesmaids who were supported by 5 men in the Grooms Party.

After the Wedding a Reception was held for 160 guests at the Old Hall, Stuntney, near Ely.

The Bride and Groom grew up in March and attended the Neale Wade Community College, March before going off to University.

They are both now School Teachers working in Nottinghamshire.

They live in Bingham near Nottingham and will go away on honeymoon later in the year.