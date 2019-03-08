Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wedding of Stuart James Mills and Rachel Lesley Wright

PUBLISHED: 13:00 27 April 2019

Stuart James Mills married Rachel Lesley Wright at St Peter's Church in March on Easter Saturday. Picture: LES MILLS.

Stuart James Mills married Rachel Lesley Wright at St Peter's Church in March on Easter Saturday. Picture: LES MILLS.

Archant

Stuart James Mills married Rachel Lesley Wright at St Peters Church, March on Easter Saturday.

Stuart is the youngest son of Les and the late Linda Mills and Rachel the only Daughter of David and Lesley Wright.

The Bride was attended by 5 bridesmaids who were supported by 5 men in the Grooms Party.

You may also want to watch:

After the Wedding a Reception was held for 160 guests at the Old Hall, Stuntney, near Ely.

The Bride and Groom grew up in March and attended the Neale Wade Community College, March before going off to University.

They are both now School Teachers working in Nottinghamshire.

They live in Bingham near Nottingham and will go away on honeymoon later in the year.

Most Read

Custom Kahn-converted Range Rover worth more than £110,000 new stolen in suspected keyless theft in Guyhirn

John Embling’s custom Kahn Design-converted Range Rover Autobiography stolen from his Guyhirn home. Picture: JOHN EMBLING

Main stretch of A141 between March and Chatteris partially blocked following fire involving fencing and trees at Fen home

The stretch of road which was partially blocked by a fire engine on the A141 Isle of Ely Way this morning (April 24). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Driver cut out of vehicle after ditch crash on the Sixteen Foot Bank

A driver had to be cut out of their vehicle after it ended up in a ditch along the the Sixteen Foot Bank following a collision. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Barriers to prevent ‘racing quad bikes and scramblers’ labelled ‘crap’ – forcing the county council to remove and re-design

The barriers at Suffolk Way in March which need to be re-designed after being labelled ‘crap’ and ‘not fit for purpose’ by local residents. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Fire destroys former Toys R Us store in Peterborough - it took fire crews five hours to make sure blaze was out

Multiple Fire crews tackle blaze at closed Toys R Us store. Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough Tuesday 23 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Most Read

Custom Kahn-converted Range Rover worth more than £110,000 new stolen in suspected keyless theft in Guyhirn

John Embling’s custom Kahn Design-converted Range Rover Autobiography stolen from his Guyhirn home. Picture: JOHN EMBLING

Main stretch of A141 between March and Chatteris partially blocked following fire involving fencing and trees at Fen home

The stretch of road which was partially blocked by a fire engine on the A141 Isle of Ely Way this morning (April 24). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Driver cut out of vehicle after ditch crash on the Sixteen Foot Bank

A driver had to be cut out of their vehicle after it ended up in a ditch along the the Sixteen Foot Bank following a collision. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Barriers to prevent ‘racing quad bikes and scramblers’ labelled ‘crap’ – forcing the county council to remove and re-design

The barriers at Suffolk Way in March which need to be re-designed after being labelled ‘crap’ and ‘not fit for purpose’ by local residents. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Fire destroys former Toys R Us store in Peterborough - it took fire crews five hours to make sure blaze was out

Multiple Fire crews tackle blaze at closed Toys R Us store. Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough Tuesday 23 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Wedding of Stuart James Mills and Rachel Lesley Wright

Stuart James Mills married Rachel Lesley Wright at St Peter's Church in March on Easter Saturday. Picture: LES MILLS.

‘This is not going to define George for ever’ says sister who tells of the troubled teenage years of the brother sentenced for £200,000 Soham fraud

Troubled past of George Leech, 20; custody photo (right) from Cambs Police after sentencing at crown court. But on the left is the sky dive for charity he did last autumn to support cancer charity. Picture; FAMILY/POLICE

Actor and impressionist James Hurn brings Hancock and Co show back to the Angles Theatre in Wisbech

Actor and impressionist James Hurn brings Hancock and Co show back to the Angles Theatre in Wisbech

Barriers to prevent ‘racing quad bikes and scramblers’ labelled ‘crap’ – forcing the county council to remove and re-design

The barriers at Suffolk Way in March which need to be re-designed after being labelled ‘crap’ and ‘not fit for purpose’ by local residents. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Robert Crack returns to Ely’s Babylon Gallery for his third exhibition of portrait oil paintings

Robert Crack: Portraits - Past & Present 2017-19 is at the Babylon Gallery in Ely from Saturday 18 May to Sunday 16 June.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists