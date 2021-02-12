Published: 12:01 AM February 12, 2021

Marshland High School headteacher Craig Jansen has praised his pupils’ perseverance during the coronavirus pandemic. - Credit: Terry Harris

A secondary school headteacher has praised his pupils for their “dedication to learning” despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Craig Jansen of Marshland High School paid tribute to his students’ perseverance during school closures and his staff for helping pupils get through it.

“We have been delighted at the engagement and commitment being shown by our students with their remote learning,” said Mr Jansen.

“We know that students who fail to engage with remote learning will be disadvantaged when school reopens.

“We are determined to do everything we can to support our students and their families at this difficult time, including remaining open to support children of key workers and those requiring additional support.”

In addition to the usual classes, the school’s communal spirit has been kept alive by weekly inter-house challenges, aimed at building student character and culture, and encouraging them to be active citizens, particularly in such demanding times.

As part of this, at Christmas students were encouraged to create and send cards to residents of local nursing homes, as a gesture of goodwill.

“We are very proud of the perseverance, respect, kindness and responsibility shown by so many of our students”, added Mr Jansen whose school is part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust that runs 11 schools across West Norfolk.

“They are being supported by a dedicated and professional team of staff and by our amazing parents. We are truly grateful.”