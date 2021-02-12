Headteacher praises pupils’ Covid-19 pandemic persistence
- Credit: Terry Harris
A secondary school headteacher has praised his pupils for their “dedication to learning” despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic lockdown.
Craig Jansen of Marshland High School paid tribute to his students’ perseverance during school closures and his staff for helping pupils get through it.
“We have been delighted at the engagement and commitment being shown by our students with their remote learning,” said Mr Jansen.
“We know that students who fail to engage with remote learning will be disadvantaged when school reopens.
“We are determined to do everything we can to support our students and their families at this difficult time, including remaining open to support children of key workers and those requiring additional support.”
You may also want to watch:
In addition to the usual classes, the school’s communal spirit has been kept alive by weekly inter-house challenges, aimed at building student character and culture, and encouraging them to be active citizens, particularly in such demanding times.
As part of this, at Christmas students were encouraged to create and send cards to residents of local nursing homes, as a gesture of goodwill.
Most Read
- 1 ‘So disrespectful and lazy’: Cream sofa found dumped in ditch
- 2 Council in negotiations to build a new ditch in March
- 3 Chairman 'stunned' as town reaches national stage for first time
- 4 ‘Beast from the East’ amphibious vehicle drives through Welney Wash
- 5 Tories fend off opposition as council budget approved
- 6 Jordan Gill on 'my hardest fight yet' in bid to become world champion
- 7 Life imprisonment for murderer who strangled his neighbour to death
- 8 'I didn't have to take breath' - woman inspired to donate organs thanks to late mum
- 9 Truck found abandoned in French vineyard to go under the hammer
- 10 Homeless couple struggle to get housing – because they own a pet rat
“We are very proud of the perseverance, respect, kindness and responsibility shown by so many of our students”, added Mr Jansen whose school is part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust that runs 11 schools across West Norfolk.
“They are being supported by a dedicated and professional team of staff and by our amazing parents. We are truly grateful.”