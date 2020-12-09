Masked weapon-wielding men attack resident after ‘trying to jack up his car’

Masked men were caught on New Road in Whittlesey trying to jack up a car before they assaulted a resident. Picture: Supplied Archant

A group of masked weapon-wielding men were caught attempting to jack up a resident’s car before attacking them in the street.

The thugs were spotted on New Road in Whittlesey at around 2.50pm on Tuesday, December 8 when they parked up outside the victim’s house.

Homeowners watched as the group attempted to lift a Toyota Prius while armed with a bat and drill which they later used to threaten the owners with.

The Toyota owner said: “Three guys in masks got out [their car] and tried to jack up our car, we think to steal the catalytic converter.

“Luckily my husband saw them through the window and ran out to confront them.

“One had a bat or pipe and one had a drill which he threatened us both with while the other one tried to jack up the car.”

“They ran off when I started screaming for someone to call the police.

“Police arrived within 10 minutes of calling them and said they have had a number of similar incidents today in Peterborough.

“There is a chance they may come back tonight but wanted to make everyone aware to keep an eye and an ear out for them.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 3pm with reports of violence in New Road, Whittlesey.

“A resident spotted three men wearing masks trying to jack up his car which was parked outside his property.

“When the man went to confront them, he was assaulted, before they fled the scene in a BMW.”

“Anyone with information regarding this incident should speak to an operator via the police online web-chat quoting 35/83147/20 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

“If you do not have access a computer, please dial 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

The incident comes after several cars were damaged on Friday, December 4 in Emneth, the window of a nearby property was also smashed in that night.

Three cars parked in The Wroe were damaged between 8am and 11.30pm and police are asking anyone who witnessed any activity to get in touch via 101.

“Contact PC Sophie Messenger at Downham Market Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/85483/20,” said a Norfolk Police spokesperson.