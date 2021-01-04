Special Report

Published: 4:33 PM January 4, 2021 Updated: 4:55 PM January 4, 2021

Illustrations of March, now and how it might look; they formed part of the bid by Fenland Council to the Government for a grant to transform the town centre and riverside. Many of the photos are for illustrative purposes only but they do provide a glimpse of what could be achieved. Picture: FDC - Credit: Archant

Transformation of the riverside in March is part of the regeneration programme that can now get under way. - Credit: FDC

Decades of under-funding of Fenland will, in part, be addressed by £6.4m from the Government to revitalise the centre of March.

That’s the view of Mayor James Palmer who says additional support from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) “has helped March to land this prize”.

He said additional project funding had already been pledged by CAPCA to help strengthen the Future High Streets Fund (FHSF) bid “and lever in the larger amount of funding from the Government”.

A glimpse of the future? March has won a major investment from the Government - Credit: FDC

A total of £2million on top of the Government money will be spent in March, including £900,000 committed from the March Growing Fenland Masterplan Project, part of CAPCA’s market towns programme.

The investment will help to improve Broad Street, Market Place and Acre Road, the riverside areas and reduce town centre traffic.

Cllr Chris Seaton, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for social mobility and heritage, said: “This fantastic package of improvements is a credit to the Growing Fenland March Town Team, chaired by Cllr Jan French.

“They have worked closely with CAPCA, March Town Council, the community and consultants to help collate and design the planned improvements for the town.”

March has a brighter future thanks to new Government funding - Credit: FDC

Cllr Seaton said: “It really is a once in a generation opportunity that will transform March for years to come.

“It will ensure March remains a thriving place where people want to go, meet and spend their money. It will also help the town to recover from the pandemic while also driving long-term growth.”

Cllr French, deputy leader of Fenland District Council and county, district and town ward member for March, said: “Interest in the Future High Streets Fund was significant, with so many strong applications from local authorities across the country.

“I’m delighted to say we have now cleared the final hurdle. I can’t wait to see the projects come to fruition.”

And the future is? For March it could be regeneration on a major scale. - Credit: Archant

The FHSF funding will support five major projects; these are:

Transformation of Broad Street, with more pedestrian space and less traffic and a focus on improving the public realm and shopper experience

Integrating the riverside areas into Broad Street, to improve visibility and access

Transforming the Market Place into more of a community space for markets, events and performances

Regenerating the Acre Road area into an attractive, multi-use development

Retail interventions to bring vacant units back into use, improve the façade of shops and attract more shoppers into town