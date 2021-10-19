Updated

Published: 9:37 PM October 19, 2021 Updated: 10:10 PM October 19, 2021

.

Fire badly damaged a bungalow tonight in the Fens.

The fire broke out shortly after 6pm and early reports say the damage is extensive.

The owners were out at the time, on holiday in Suffolk; neighbours say they have been contacted and are returning.

Eye witnesses say the blaze looked to have started in a wooden shed/annexe to the bungalow before spreading to the main bungalow.

“I saw the outer building alight and then saw it had spread to the main property,” said an eye witness.

The bungalow, in Almond Drive, March, was built in the 1970s.

The eye witness said it took an hour before a second crew arrived from Peterborough to help tackle the blaze.

The eye witness said fire fighters were seen later removing tiles from the house once the blaze was under control.

Other reports say the heat from the blaze has affected double glazed windows in a neighbouring bungalow.

Almond Drive fire - Credit: Cambs Times reader

One resident has spoken of having to rescue “terrified dogs” from their own nearby home and camp out in a van “whilst watching your neighbour’s home burn down”.

The neighbour said how they saw their son’s bedroom shatter because of the heat “and your own bungalow start to melt”.

She criticised those who had made light of the situation, commenting on a local Facebook forum that “glad our situation has given you all some evening entertainment”.

More on this as we get it..............