Police describe size of drugs find during Cambridgeshire raid as having the ‘wow factor’

PUBLISHED: 16:13 16 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 16 May 2020

'Talk about the wow factor – when I said pretty big, I didn't realise it was this big' the words of a Cambridgeshire police officer following a drugs raid in the county today.

'Talk about the wow factor – when I said pretty big, I didn't realise it was this big' the words of a Cambridgeshire police officer following a drugs raid in the county today.

A police officer reflecting on the scale and extent of a drugs factory found in Cambridgeshire today described it as the “wow factor”.

Cambridgeshire police reported on the raid via social media.

“Talk about wow factor,” South Cambs Police tweeted. “Hardwick community will be reassured.

“When I said pretty big, I didn’t realise it was this big. “Spread over several floors it is VERY big.

“Two in custody and officers will commence the destruction once our specialists and colleagues have completed their work.”

South Cambs Police said it was “a major drugs factory” and their CSI team had been called to collect forensic evidence.

Police said officers involved in raiding the factory included the rural crime action team “suitably dressed and equipped for the occasion” along with plain clothed police from St Neots and Cambourne.

“We can now start to dismantle this scene at the drugs factory,” South Cambs police tweeted. “Very nice gesture as a young couple put a box of Roses on each car and gave officers some boxes. So very nice and quite touching”.

