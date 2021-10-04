News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Fly tippers strike again - on a massive scale

John Elworthy

Published: 10:53 AM October 4, 2021   
Latest fly tipping in Whittlesey

Latest fly tipping in Whittlesey - Credit: Archant

Far from provoking the expected outrage, many in Whittlesey believe fly-tipping on the scale shown in these photographs is down to bureaucracy.  

Many are blaming the requirement for permits and restrictions on use of vans at local household recycling centres for some choosing fly tipping as an option 

The most recent example – at the top of Drybread Road – can be seen in the photos taken on Saturday.  

Latest fly tipping in Whittlesey

Latest fly tipping in Whittlesey - Credit: Archant

One resident says the permits needed “to actually go the tip is terrible, they should scrap that idea so there is less of this”. 

Others wondered if someone had paid a trader to remove the rubbish and they were not properly licensed.  

You may also want to watch:

The danger is that if the identity of the people whose rubbish it is becomes known, it is they who will risk prosecution.  

Latest fly tipping in Whittlesey

Latest fly tipping in Whittlesey - Credit: Archant

Another resident says whilst not condoning fly-tipping “I just want an effective solution; the one we have now doesn't work”. 

Fenland Council says “householders have a duty of care to make sure their waste is disposed of correctly”.  

Failure to do so could lead to a fixed penalty of £400.   

Whittlesey News

