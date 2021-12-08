Shanice with parents Lee and Caroline Green, nine-year-old brother Eddie and partner Gareth - Credit: EACH

Shanice Green cried tears of joy after raising more than £2,000 for a children’s hospice.

The 25-year-old from March, whose brother, Leo, died in 2010, is a long-time supporter of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) and set herself a goal of £500.

But a year of fundraising saw her raise four times that amount.

Shanice said: “I’m very proud, happy and grateful for the support I’ve received.

“To have raised so much is overwhelming. It’s lovely and something I didn’t expect.

“I cried tears of joy when we hit £2,000.

“Raising so much this year makes me hopeful I can hit £3,000 in 2022.”

EACH is a cause close to Shanice’s heart, having lost baby brother Leo when he was just 20 days old in 2010.

Baby Leo was born prematurely at 23 weeks at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. It meant his organs were not developed enough to survive. - Credit: EACH

He was born prematurely at 23 weeks at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. It meant his organs were not developed enough to survive.

His family spent the next three weeks at EACH’s former Norfolk hospice at Quidenham.

While there they received “amazing” support, in addition to help organising Leo’s funeral.

Shanice said: “I love and enjoy talking about Leo.

“I think about him all the time and was in the room when we lost him. I was traumatised.

“However, he’s given me a gift – the opportunity and platform to raise money for EACH. I wouldn’t have had the drive to do it otherwise.”

She added: “To put it simply, its care staff are angels sent from above.

“Without them, my family wouldn’t have coped or managed and the support they gave us was absolutely amazing.

“Mum and dad wouldn’t be where they are today without the help they received.”

Highlights from this year have included a bowling night, an online bingo night and a fancy dress party.”

Shanice even had her nails painted in the charity’s colours to show her allegiance.

Shanice's nails, painted in EACH colours as part of her fund raising efforts - Credit: EACH

She raised £405 in 2020 and back in 2011 Caroline and Lee Green, her mum and dad, raised £2,723 from a party in Leo’s memory.

Next year, Shanice, who works for MENCAP, plans to raise £3,000.

Tim Jenkins of EACH, said: “Shanice is a shining example of how the determination and enthusiasm to promote her events and raise funds can achieve such a wonderful result.”