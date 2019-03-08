Advanced search

Live music, performances, sumo suits and face painting all on offer this extended weekend at St John's Church in March

PUBLISHED: 16:47 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 03 May 2019

St John’s Church on Station Road in March where the Bank Holiday Monday family fun day will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Are you stuck for Bank Holiday Monday entertainment ideas? Why not bring the kids down to St John’s Church for the May Day Family Fun Day!

May Day Family Fun Day will take place at St John's Church in March. Picture: SUPPLIEDMay Day Family Fun Day will take place at St John's Church in March. Picture: SUPPLIED

Kicking off at 11am, live music, performances, games, face painting, a BBQ and a bouncy castle will all be on offer this bank holiday.

Local artist Bondy and the Casey Academy of Irish Dancing are both taking to the stage to entertain ticketholders all the way until 3pm.

Also on offer will be the stocks, kick boxing, sumo suits, log painting, a toddler play area and a confectionary stall for those with a sweet tooth.

Entrance costs just £3 per person and all of your entertainment will be included in that price – the only thing you'll have to pay for is your refreshments.

The weather promises to be good and the rain is reportedly staying well away, so why not come down to Station Road this May Day – pay at the door.

