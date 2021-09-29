News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Mayor reaffirms active travel pledge for Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:08 PM September 29, 2021   
Mayor Dr Nik Johnson of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson said he will continue working with the government to provide more funding towards active travel schemes for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. - Credit: Archant

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson said he will continue working with the government to deliver active travel schemes across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. 

Dr Johnson made the pledge to deliver active travel across the region after meeting with transport minister Chris Heaton-Harris. 

“I will continue to work co-operatively with the government and all local interested parties to ensure the successful delivery of future active travel funding,” said Dr Johnson. 

Both Dr Johnson, mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said he will include active travel schemes in the new Local Transport and Connectivity Plan to be released next year. 

He said that the government has reassured the Combined Authority that public money for active travel measures will become “forthcoming” if it can prove the money is “being well-spent". 

Dr Johnson said: “I want not just for my children, but for all children in Cambridgeshire to live in an area where they can breathe clean and healthy air.   

You may also want to watch:

“I support the direction of travel around restricting traffic movements in areas, subject to a full consultation which will deliver the improvements in air quality and lifestyle.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 43-home estate may not be ideal location, admits developer
  2. 2 Woman killed and four hospitalised after crash
  3. 3 Fly-tipping fine for man who paid 'scrap dealer' £40 to dispose of fridges
  1. 4 Drug dealer who led class A drugs line caught in police sting
  2. 5 Villagers toast season success with annual awards night
  3. 6 Woman, 50, killed in A141 March crash named by police
  4. 7 Solicitor firm embraces legal sector apprenticeship scheme
  5. 8 Victim left with serious injuries after McDonald's car park attack
  6. 9 'My wife could've died' - employer urges public to get Covid vaccine
  7. 10 Firefighter hailed as 'an absolute legend' retires
Fenland News
Ely News
Peterborough News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police have re-opened the A141 in March following a fatal crash earlier.

Cambs Live

Motorcyclist dies in A141 crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Arrest of Bury St Edmunds man

Cambs Live

Man arrested after suspected drink or drug-fuelled A141 crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Three vehicles collided on the A141 between March and Guyhirn in Cambridgeshire just after 3pm.

Cambs Live | Updated

Rings End A141 closed after three vehicle collision

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Stewarding the flow of cars for fuel at Sainsbury's, Ely 

Cambs Live

The Great British Sunday is a rush to the pumps not the piers  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon