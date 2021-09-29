Published: 3:08 PM September 29, 2021

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson said he will continue working with the government to provide more funding towards active travel schemes for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. - Credit: Archant

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson said he will continue working with the government to deliver active travel schemes across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Dr Johnson made the pledge to deliver active travel across the region after meeting with transport minister Chris Heaton-Harris.

“I will continue to work co-operatively with the government and all local interested parties to ensure the successful delivery of future active travel funding,” said Dr Johnson.

Both Dr Johnson, mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said he will include active travel schemes in the new Local Transport and Connectivity Plan to be released next year.

He said that the government has reassured the Combined Authority that public money for active travel measures will become “forthcoming” if it can prove the money is “being well-spent".

Dr Johnson said: “I want not just for my children, but for all children in Cambridgeshire to live in an area where they can breathe clean and healthy air.

You may also want to watch:

“I support the direction of travel around restricting traffic movements in areas, subject to a full consultation which will deliver the improvements in air quality and lifestyle.”