Advanced search

Mayor James Palmer’s tribute to the ‘wonderful heroes already shining within our community’

PUBLISHED: 10:38 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:39 25 March 2020

Mayor James Palmer

Mayor James Palmer and his tribute to the 'wonderful heroes' within our community

Mayor James Palmer and his tribute to the 'wonderful heroes' within our community

Archant

Today we face an unexpected new future, and, in many ways, we all must face it alone. It’s up to every one of us to do our best to keep safe for our loved ones, for our neighbours, for our community, for our country, and for ourselves.

But we don’t have to do it selfishly. We need to do it in a way that reinforces our humanity, not diminishes it. We may face it alone, but we can face it together.

Kindness was never more important than it will be in the days and weeks to come. We have wonderful heroes already shining within our community - the brave and good-hearted NHS altruists, risking their lives daily for us; the researchers tirelessly seeking a vaccine; the men and women keeping the pharmacies, supermarkets and corner shops going; the packers and stackers; the growers and harvesters; the lorry crews and delivery drivers working through the night to bring supplies to keep us all alive.

They’re doing their bit 24/7 and it’s up to us to do ours – to work together by staying apart. So, although we’ve got some of the most beautiful towns and cities in the whole UK, and some of the loveliest spring countryside, we must do as we’ve been asked, and stay home.

Keep our distance. Don’t shop greedily. Look out for our neighbours and be kind. We don’t have to breach social distancing to reach out and share.

You may also want to watch:

For our part, the Combined Authority is doing everything in its power to help bring each corner of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough through this. I know that thousands of workers across our community confront the unknown with dread. I will work flat out to support local businesses in their battle to stay afloat and to keep their employees in jobs.

My top priority will be to see employers get the help pledged by government to pay staff who can’t work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rather than laying people off, the government will pay 80% of wages for staff kept on, covering up to £2,500 per person a month. I’m determined to ensure that every worker who can benefit from this measure does so.

These businesses, big and small, are the beating heart of our community. We must fight for everyone and stop them going under. One day – and let’s hope it’s soon - we’ll blink back into a world made safe again.

And we’ll need our shops and garages, the clubs and pubs, the gyms and hairdressers, the market stalls and eateries…you name it, we’ll need it.

These are unprecedented times but as a community, we can and will come through. So. let’s stand alone together and be united apart. Let’s not help the virus pass from any one of us to any other.

And above all, let’s remember to be kind.

Most Read

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen claims ‘majority don’t care about Covid 19, don’t care if they catch it’ and urges pubs and restaurants to re-open

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen who has been removed from Twitter after posting controversially about coronavirus. He said 'the majority don't care about Covid 19, don't care if they catch it'. Picture: ARCHANT

Shocking image shows young boys risking their lives taking photos at level crossing

Three young boys have been spotted risking their lives as they take photos at Middle Drove level crossing in March on the busy Ely to Peterborough rail line.

Police find two people meeting at 3am to ‘fit car stereo’ despite UK lockdown announcement

Two drivers met in Chatteris to fit a car stereo at around 3am, despite Boris Johnson�s announcement of a UK lockdown. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

Ministry of Justice confirm an officer at top security Whitemoor Prison, March, tests positive for coronavirus

Whitemoor Prison: Prisons minister Lucy Frazer (left) and MP for SE Cambs, on a visit to the March prison last August.. Accompanying her was acting governor Ruth Stevens. Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Most Read

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen claims ‘majority don’t care about Covid 19, don’t care if they catch it’ and urges pubs and restaurants to re-open

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen who has been removed from Twitter after posting controversially about coronavirus. He said 'the majority don't care about Covid 19, don't care if they catch it'. Picture: ARCHANT

Shocking image shows young boys risking their lives taking photos at level crossing

Three young boys have been spotted risking their lives as they take photos at Middle Drove level crossing in March on the busy Ely to Peterborough rail line.

Police find two people meeting at 3am to ‘fit car stereo’ despite UK lockdown announcement

Two drivers met in Chatteris to fit a car stereo at around 3am, despite Boris Johnson�s announcement of a UK lockdown. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

Ministry of Justice confirm an officer at top security Whitemoor Prison, March, tests positive for coronavirus

Whitemoor Prison: Prisons minister Lucy Frazer (left) and MP for SE Cambs, on a visit to the March prison last August.. Accompanying her was acting governor Ruth Stevens. Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Latest from the Cambs Times

Catholic priest from the Fens steps down following historic child sex abuse claims

Our Lady of Good Counsel and St Peter Roman Catholic Church.

Mayor James Palmer’s tribute to the ‘wonderful heroes already shining within our community’

Mayor James Palmer and his tribute to the 'wonderful heroes' within our community

‘Urgent talks’ over MOT following lockdown announcement

The Department of Transport is currently in discussions about MOTs for cars, motorbikes and vans during the coronavirus. Picture: PA

Stay positive, stay healthy and stay home - Charity worker’s advice after living in China’s coronavirus lockdown

The Mabey Family live in China, where the coronavirus outbreak started and offer advice on dealing with home life during a lockdown. Pictured are Claire Mabey, husband Julian and sons Jonathan and Samuel.

Skate parks and play areas across Fenland closed due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic

West End skate park in March has been closed. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL
Drive 24