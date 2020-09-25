Whittlesey mayor honours community heroes for important work during lockdown

Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr David Mason, was on hand to present certificates to Chris Newman of Homme Nouveau and Susan Reeves of Dream Elite for their work during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE Archant

There have been many individuals and organisations in and around Whittlesey that have played their part in helping their community, and a couple more can be added to that list.

Previous mayor of Whittlesey, Councillor Julie Windle, thanked those who went above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic and her tenure with framed certificates this summer.

This time, her replacement, Councillor David Mason, was on hand to present certificates to those who have supported the local community throughout lockdown.

Chris Newman of Homme Nouveau and Susan Reeves of Dream Elite were the latest recipients of the awards.

Newman has provided 100 free meals for NHS workers as well as creating and delivering care packages in the community, while Reeves has delivered Sunday dinners and received compliments from her clients for her support.

A Whittlesey resident who attended the event said: “Both were delighted to be recipients and neither knew about the award and that the mayor would make a personal visit to their respective establishments.”