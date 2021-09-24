Published: 2:37 PM September 24, 2021 Updated: 2:48 PM September 24, 2021

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson (front, third from left) with members of the Combined Authority team raise a mug for Macmillan's coffee morning event. - Credit: CAPCA

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson has today (Friday) raised a glass to a cancer charity as he looks to encourage residents across Cambridgeshire to support it amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Johnson, mayor for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, was out in support of Macmillan’s coffee morning event today.

“Coronavirus has had a significant impact on the lives of people living with cancer and support from Macmillan is needed now more than ever,” he said.

I was proud to raise a mug in support of @macmillancancer on #MacMillanCoffeeMorning ☕



Fantastic morning with the @CambsPboroCA team... sharing a cuppa and cake whilst raising funds and bringing awareness to such an important charity.



👉 https://t.co/ejWy96M77k pic.twitter.com/g3mDd2uadr — Mayor Dr Nik Johnson (@NikJohnsonCA) September 24, 2021

“I’m proud to support the event, encourage donations and help let people know that while it might be different, virtual or socially distanced, you can take part in coffee morning your way.”

Macmillan, which supports people affected by cancer, is mainly funded through donations but has faced increased demand due to disruption caused by the pandemic.

Dr Nik Johnson (left) is encouraging residents to support Macmillan, which has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: CAPCA

The charity estimates that it could see a £40 million drop in its income through coffee morning events across this and last year.