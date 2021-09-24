Raise a glass to cancer charity's work, urges mayor
- Credit: CAPCA
Mayor Dr Nik Johnson has today (Friday) raised a glass to a cancer charity as he looks to encourage residents across Cambridgeshire to support it amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dr Johnson, mayor for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, was out in support of Macmillan’s coffee morning event today.
“Coronavirus has had a significant impact on the lives of people living with cancer and support from Macmillan is needed now more than ever,” he said.
“I’m proud to support the event, encourage donations and help let people know that while it might be different, virtual or socially distanced, you can take part in coffee morning your way.”
Macmillan, which supports people affected by cancer, is mainly funded through donations but has faced increased demand due to disruption caused by the pandemic.
The charity estimates that it could see a £40 million drop in its income through coffee morning events across this and last year.
