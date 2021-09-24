News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Raise a glass to cancer charity's work, urges mayor

Daniel Mason

Published: 2:37 PM September 24, 2021    Updated: 2:48 PM September 24, 2021
Dr Nik Johnson raises a mug for Macmillan coffee morning

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson (front, third from left) with members of the Combined Authority team raise a mug for Macmillan's coffee morning event. - Credit: CAPCA

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson has today (Friday) raised a glass to a cancer charity as he looks to encourage residents across Cambridgeshire to support it amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Dr Johnson, mayor for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, was out in support of Macmillan’s coffee morning event today. 

“Coronavirus has had a significant impact on the lives of people living with cancer and support from Macmillan is needed now more than ever,” he said. 

“I’m proud to support the event, encourage donations and help let people know that while it might be different, virtual or socially distanced, you can take part in coffee morning your way.” 

Macmillan, which supports people affected by cancer, is mainly funded through donations but has faced increased demand due to disruption caused by the pandemic. 

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson with colleagues on Macmillan coffee morning

Dr Nik Johnson (left) is encouraging residents to support Macmillan, which has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: CAPCA

The charity estimates that it could see a £40 million drop in its income through coffee morning events across this and last year. 

