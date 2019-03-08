March mayor Rob Skoulding makes it a family affair as he hosts annual civic service at St Wendreda's

The mayor of March, Cllr Rob Skoulding, his the annual civic service for the town at St Wendreda's on Sunday. Picture: MARK PURSER Archant

The mayor of March Cllr Rob Skoulding made it a family affair when he hosted the annual civic service on Sunday.

Sons Jay and Harry both stepped forward to read lessons - from Genesis and Matthew - whilst his wife Laura led the team of helpers preparing afternoon tea after the service.

"It was a very nice occasion and it was good to welcome so many dignitaries from across Cambridgeshire to the service," said Cllr Skoulding who opened the service with an introductory welcome.

The Rev Andrew Smith, rural dean and team rector, conducted the service that was held at St Wendreda's.

Those attending included the deputy lord lieutenant, Colonel Mark Knight and Mrs Dianne Knight, police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite and Cllr Kay Mayor, chairman of Fenland District Council.

County council chairman Mac McGuire and his wife also attended and there was a civic presence from Huntingdon, Whittlesey, St Ives, Sandy, Stamford, Chatteris, Wisbech and Hunstanton.

Lt Col Brian Beauter and his wife Mrs Sherrie Beauter represented the USAF.

