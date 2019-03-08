Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fenland-based charities and good causes get share of the outgoing March mayor's annual funding pot

PUBLISHED: 09:59 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:59 26 April 2019

Mayor of March Jan French pictured with the charities and good causes benefitting from the annual charity fund. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mayor of March Jan French pictured with the charities and good causes benefitting from the annual charity fund. Picture: SUPPLIED

SUPPLIED

The outgoing mayor of March Jan French has used her remaining days in office to put together and hand over the cash she’s raised for local good causes and charities.

She's been busy throughout her term of office, not only attending civic functions and representing the town, but also through various events raising money for the mayor's charity fund.

With the cash counted and recorded, she invited a host of recipients to a March Town Council meeting to be given a share of her efforts.

You may also want to watch:

“It's always been a tradition of mayors to fund raise for the community and I've been delighted to continue that tradition,” she said.

In total her efforts netted £3,500 and the following were groups were invited to receive their share.

Those who have received a share of the pot are Cambridgeshire County Council Library Reading Challenge, Street Pride, Fenland CAP and 20Twenty Air Cadets.

Sappers, Power House Church, Back Two, Wimblington Choir, Estover Bench, Marlins, March Soccer School, Madas and Reading for the Blind.

St Wendreda's and St Peter's Church, Academy of Irish Dance, 20Twenty Productions, March Town Cricket Club and the BMX Track Committee.

Most Read

Custom Kahn-converted Range Rover worth more than £110,000 new stolen in suspected keyless theft in Guyhirn

John Embling’s custom Kahn Design-converted Range Rover Autobiography stolen from his Guyhirn home. Picture: JOHN EMBLING

Main stretch of A141 between March and Chatteris partially blocked following fire involving fencing and trees at Fen home

The stretch of road which was partially blocked by a fire engine on the A141 Isle of Ely Way this morning (April 24). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Driver cut out of vehicle after ditch crash on the Sixteen Foot Bank

A driver had to be cut out of their vehicle after it ended up in a ditch along the the Sixteen Foot Bank following a collision. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Fire destroys former Toys R Us store in Peterborough - it took fire crews five hours to make sure blaze was out

Multiple Fire crews tackle blaze at closed Toys R Us store. Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough Tuesday 23 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Firefighters tackle March kitchen fire for almost an hour at Primrose Crescent on Easter Monday

Primrose Crescent in March where a kitchen fire broke out over the Easter Weekend. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Custom Kahn-converted Range Rover worth more than £110,000 new stolen in suspected keyless theft in Guyhirn

John Embling’s custom Kahn Design-converted Range Rover Autobiography stolen from his Guyhirn home. Picture: JOHN EMBLING

Main stretch of A141 between March and Chatteris partially blocked following fire involving fencing and trees at Fen home

The stretch of road which was partially blocked by a fire engine on the A141 Isle of Ely Way this morning (April 24). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Driver cut out of vehicle after ditch crash on the Sixteen Foot Bank

A driver had to be cut out of their vehicle after it ended up in a ditch along the the Sixteen Foot Bank following a collision. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Fire destroys former Toys R Us store in Peterborough - it took fire crews five hours to make sure blaze was out

Multiple Fire crews tackle blaze at closed Toys R Us store. Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough Tuesday 23 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Firefighters tackle March kitchen fire for almost an hour at Primrose Crescent on Easter Monday

Primrose Crescent in March where a kitchen fire broke out over the Easter Weekend. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Cambs Times

REVIEW: Avengers: Endgame is everything a superhero blockbuster should be

Endgame is the perfect, jaw-dropping finale to the Avengers saga - combining visually stunning action scenes with well-timed wit and plenty of emotion.

Mayor Palmer says devolution behind Government decision to award maximum top up grants to Cambridgeshire to help with roads maintenance

Mayor James Palmer (left) believes the Government decision to award maximum top up funding to Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to roads maintenance is as a result of devolution. County council leader Steve Count says they are already working out how best to deploy the extra money. Picture; CAMBS CC

Fenland-based charities and good causes get share of the outgoing March mayor’s annual funding pot

Mayor of March Jan French pictured with the charities and good causes benefitting from the annual charity fund. Picture: SUPPLIED

‘We are extremely sorry’: Addenbrooke’s Hospital pay out six-figure sum after failing to spot breast cancer in woman

Claire Radcliffe from Newmarket (pictured) has received a six-figure payout from Addenbrooke’s Hospital after they missed her breast cancer. Picture: SUPPLIED

‘I was happy I got caught’ says Turners of Soham assistant accounts manager as police arrest him at Luton airport after £214,000 theft

George Leech, 20, told police he was 'glad' to be caught as he attempted to board a flight at Luton airport. The assistant accounts manager had swindled Turners of Soiham out of over £200,000 - half which they got back. Picture; CAMBS POLICE/ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists