The outgoing mayor of March Jan French has used her remaining days in office to put together and hand over the cash she’s raised for local good causes and charities.

She's been busy throughout her term of office, not only attending civic functions and representing the town, but also through various events raising money for the mayor's charity fund.

With the cash counted and recorded, she invited a host of recipients to a March Town Council meeting to be given a share of her efforts.

“It's always been a tradition of mayors to fund raise for the community and I've been delighted to continue that tradition,” she said.

In total her efforts netted £3,500 and the following were groups were invited to receive their share.

Those who have received a share of the pot are Cambridgeshire County Council Library Reading Challenge, Street Pride, Fenland CAP and 20Twenty Air Cadets.

Sappers, Power House Church, Back Two, Wimblington Choir, Estover Bench, Marlins, March Soccer School, Madas and Reading for the Blind.

St Wendreda's and St Peter's Church, Academy of Irish Dance, 20Twenty Productions, March Town Cricket Club and the BMX Track Committee.