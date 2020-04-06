Advanced search

‘Together, we can defeat this coronavirus and emerge into a more caring world’ - mayor of Whittlesey on the coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:55 06 April 2020

Julie Windle

Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr Julie Windle, has spoken on the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr Julie Windle, has spoken on the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: FACEBOOK/WHITTLESEY SPORTS ASSOCIATION

Archant

We are living in unprecedented times.

In our lifetimes we have not witnessed anything like this coronavirus pandemic before. Everyone’s lives have been put on hold and at risk. There is much anxiety and justified concern.

If we all stick together and follow the government guidelines of staying at home to protect the NHS in order to save lives, then we will come through this crisis.

Our grateful and heartfelt thanks must go to those who are at present working in the front line in the NHS and care sector. We owe them an enormous debt of gratitude as they care for our loved ones who contract the virus.

There are also the many public sector workers and others with essential jobs that are keeping us all safe, secure, fed and providing a variety of services to keep us and the country functioning.

We applaud you all and keep up the vital work it is very much appreciated.

I would also take this opportunity to thank all who have volunteered locally in Whittlesey and the villages to help and ensure the safety and comfort of some of our most vulnerable residents and those who are at greater risk.

Can I direct anyone who needs help in the current situation to the Fenland Helpline 01354 654321 9am-4pm Monday to Friday and 9am-12noon on Saturday. Requests for help can also be emailed to covid19@fenland.gov.uk.

The positive community projects and initiatives that I have heard about here in Whittlesey are fantastic examples of the very best in people coming to the fore in a time of great adversity.

Together we can defeat this coronavirus and emerge into a stronger, kinder and more caring world.

Stay safe,

Cllr. Mrs Julie Windle,

Mayor of Whittlesey.

