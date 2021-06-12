Published: 11:14 AM June 12, 2021

Magpas chief executive Daryl Brown has been awarded the MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Mr Brown, 37, who has led the air ambulance charity for 12 years, said it was “a great surprise and a real honour”.

He said: “This year has been incredibly challenging for healthcare and all charities in the UK.

“But it’s also been a celebration of what we can achieve, especially in the 50th anniversary year of the founding of Magpas”

Mr Brown said: “Everything we have accomplished this year, especially the exceptional patient care throughout the Covid pandemic, was only possible due to an incredible effort.

“That was from everyone involved in the charity and across the NHS and air ambulance sector.

“So many people have given their all this year and I would like to thank and celebrate them all.”

Mr Brown, who was recently appointed a deputy lieutenant to Julie Spence, the lord lieutenant, is Cambridge born and studied at Anglia Ruskin University.

Five years ago, he received the Anglia Ruskin University Alumni Success in Business award.

A former Huntingdonshire councillor, and one time Mayor of Huntingdon, Mr Brown has held a number of charitable, NHS and local authority positions in Cambridgeshire.

He also served for six years on the governing body of Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.





Magpas chief executive Daryl Brown, 37, awarded MBE in Queen's Birthday Honours - Credit: Magpas

He is a director of Air Ambulances UK, the membership body and charity representing the United Kingdom’s air ambulance charities.

Other positions he has held include voluntary chair of NHS Cambridgeshire LINK, representing views on healthcare in Cambridgeshire.

He also served on the NHS East of England Major Trauma project board which established the first East of England trauma network.

Professor Iain Martin, Vice Chancellor of Anglia Ruskin University, said: “Magpas was founded by Anglia Ruskin honorary degree holder, Neville Silverston.

“And it seems fitting that the organisation should today be led by another Anglia Ruskin award holder.

“In addition to his demanding day job, Daryl also finds time to fulfil a variety of commitments within the wider community.

“As an Anglia Ruskin alumnus with a remarkable track-record of success, achieved so early in his career, Daryl will be an inspirational role model for our business students.”