Neighbours to oppose planning application by Chatteris businessman for eight foot high wall that adjoins his home and private shared car park

PUBLISHED: 12:37 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 18 October 2019

Neighbours say they will oppose a retrospective planning application by Chatteris businessman John Heading for an eight foot high wall that has been built adjoining his home and a private shared car park in Meadow Close. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Neighbours say they will oppose a retrospective planning application by a Chatteris businessman for an eight foot high wall that has been built adjoining his home and a private shared car park.

John Heading built the wall in April but has now applied to Fenland District Council for retrospective permission.

But some of Mr Heading's neighbours in the area say they will oppose the wall, which also includes a gate, which backs onto the car park of Meadow Close.

The car park is used by up to a dozen householders in the area.

The retrospective application says that the wall was built between April 22 and May 3.

Residents say that during construction work they were unable to use parts of the car park, having been told by workmen it was unsafe to do so.

A notice has now been put on a lamppost by council officials inviting neighbours to comment on Mr Heading's application.

One resident said: "It is a private car park so all the tenants who use it should have been given notice of what was going on - but we didn't get any.

"We were not impressed with the way workmen came in April and thought they owned the land.

"We were even told 'you can't park there' while the work was being done, so we couldn't properly use our own car park for a month while they were doing the work."

In his application Mr Heading said the wall would be built on his side of the garden, not affect access to the car park and not have a damaging affect on wildlife.

In his application Mr Heading answered 'no' to the question 'will any trees or hedges need to be removed or pruned in order to carry out your proposal?'; the resident said that at least one tree had to be chopped down to make room for the wall.

Mr Heading says the site cannot be seen from a public road and that the wall does not have a damaging affect on the environment.

The resident said that he had been told that Mr Heading wanted to build the wall to prevent people from getting into his garden following a break-in.

