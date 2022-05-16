News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Litter pickers find large meat cleaver at West End Park in March

Harry Rutter

Published: 1:58 PM May 16, 2022
A meat cleaver was found in West End Park in March on Saturday (May 14).

A meat cleaver was found in West End Park in March on Saturday (May 14). - Credit: Google Maps / Cambridgeshire Police

A group of young litter pickers were left stunned after finding a large meat cleaver in March. 

The bizarre discovery was made in West End Park in March on Saturday (May 14).  

Luckily, the young people were uninjured when they found the knife and handed it straight to officers from Cambridgeshire Police.  

The large kitchen knife found in West End Park in March on Saturday (May 14).

The large kitchen knife found in West End Park in March on Saturday (May 14). - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

It comes before a county-wide knife amnesty in a bid to tackle knife crime across the region.  

The week-long amnesty, which starts today (May 16), is to encourage people to hand in knives and other items on the banned list without fear of prosecution. 

A police spokesperson said: “A group of helpful young people found this meat cleaver while litter picking in West End Park in March on Saturday. 

“They handed it into the police station to be disposed of. A big thanks to them!”  

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000. 

For more information on the amnesty, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/news/cambridgeshire/news/2022/may/weapons-amnesty-next-week/  

Knife Crime
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
March News

