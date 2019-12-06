PCSOs deal with 'medical emergency' while out issuing parking tickets in Whittlesey

A group of PCSOs helped ambulance staff after they came across a medical emergency when out issuing parking tickets.

The officers were returning back to the station in Whittlesey after handing out eight parking tickets when they came across the incident.

A spokesman said: "Officers engaged with the shoppers and answered their enquiries and even popped into the council office for a quick warm up.

"On their way back to the station PCSOs came across a medical emergency and dealt with the incident until medical staff arrived.

"Thank you to everybody who stopped to offer their help. See you all tomorrow"

The PCSOs were out in force catching anyone who had over-stayed the 1 hour parking limit in Whittlesey town centre and those parking on double yellow lines.

One resident, talking of the 1 hour limit, said: "Well if it's going to take longer than an hour, don't park there. Park in a car park, there are plenty in Whittlesey."

Another added: "I have failed to park in any car park in town at certain times.

"I love the fact that we have free parking we are very lucky. But I think there should be a restriction or charge against all day parking."