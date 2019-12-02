Medical equipment donated to hospital by kind-hearted Buffaloes

Around £500 of medical equipment was donated to Doddington Hospital by a group of Buffaloes. Pictures: MARK VALANCE Archant

Around £500 of medical equipment was donated to Doddington Hospital by a group of Buffaloes.

Two blood pressure machines, two extra large cuffs for larger armed patients and four paediatric oximeters were presented at the site.

The equipment is cordless and patient friendly to make procedures as comfortable as possible and to not look intimidating for children.

Mark Vallance, who has been a member of the Buffalos for 28 years, said: "We visited to see first hand what was needed at the site to make our donations as personal as possible.

"The paediatric oximeters have bears and frogs on them to not scare children too.

"It's amazing to think that you can do something for someone with very little effort and bring a smile to so many faces."

Members of the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes meet on a Thursday night from 8 to 10pm March Braza Club and welcome anyone who may be interested in joining.

For information, or just to ask questions, phone Mark on 01354660855 or John on 01945700070.

