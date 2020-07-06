Charity volunteer, head teacher, family worker and care home team among Fen heroes nominated for their random acts of kindness

The team at Conifer Lodge Care Home in Wisbech received a box of cupcakes to thank them for their random acts of kindness during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: ANNA MACE Archant

A charity volunteer, head teacher, family worker and care home team are among the Fenland heroes nominated to receive a sweet treat for their random acts of kindness.

Ganene Maycroft has nominated her daughter Danielle-Chloe Carver to receive a box of cupcakes from Emneth-based cake studio and outside caterers Sweet Things Savoury in recognition for her acts of kindness during the coronavirus lockdown. Picutre: SUPPLIED Ganene Maycroft has nominated her daughter Danielle-Chloe Carver to receive a box of cupcakes from Emneth-based cake studio and outside caterers Sweet Things Savoury in recognition for her acts of kindness during the coronavirus lockdown. Picutre: SUPPLIED

As a way of thanking people that are going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic, Emneth-based cake studio and outside caterers Sweet Things Savoury have been giving away boxes of cupcakes throughout lockdown.

And we - the Cambs Times and Wisbech Standard team - have been working with them to highlight the good samaritans across Cambridgeshire who are helping out communities and individuals while the county fights COVID-19.

Ganene Maycroft would like to nominate her daughter, Danielle-Chloe Carver, for being a hero. She works for the Salvation Army in their Employment Plus group.

She has continued to work from home and has been doing shopping for our house (my partner and I are key workers), my mum who has acute COPD and can barely get out of bed, both her aunties who are self-isolating so they can both continue to look after her nan, her boyfriend and his mum as they are unable to drive and don’t live close to the shops.

She also goes above and beyond with her work; two weeks ago a client and her two young children had to be re-homed within hours.

Ann Harvey was nominated to receive a box of cupcakes from Sweet Things Savoury in recognition of her acts of kindness during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WENDY BELL Ann Harvey was nominated to receive a box of cupcakes from Sweet Things Savoury in recognition of her acts of kindness during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WENDY BELL

She went out and spent some of her own money on food and treats for the two young children and delivered them to their new home in Peterborough, and again this week she offered fuel out of her own pocket to help one of her families.

Danielle is also signed up to SAMS. She also supports the village by collecting and delivering prescriptions and even fish and chips and collects and delivers donations for other charities.

March woman Wendy Bell has nominated her neighbour Nicola Christie who works at FACT.

She said: “When Covid-19 started there was no call for transport so she had the idea to offer home shopping.

“This quickly escalated from 20 to 70 plus shops a day for home delivery.

Nicola Christie who works at FACT has been nominated to receive a box of cupcakes from Sweet Things Savoury in recognition of her acts of kindness. Picture: WENDY BELL Nicola Christie who works at FACT has been nominated to receive a box of cupcakes from Sweet Things Savoury in recognition of her acts of kindness. Picture: WENDY BELL

“She soon had to call on volunteers to help too. This has meant very long days but she is always cheerful.

“As my neighbour she has still found time to pick up bits for me and surprise chocolate treats find their way in my shopping. “This has been fantastic as I was shielding. She also lent me books to read via a fence drop off to keep me going. A real life lovely hero. Below are a couple of photos of all the shopping to be delivered.

The children of St Peter’s C of E Junior school in Wisbech would like to nominate their headteacher, Miss Amy Harvey, to receive a box of cupcakes.

She (and her staff) have been fantastic during the past few months. They kept school open for keyworker/vulnerable children, all throughout the Easter holidays too.

She has ensured that the families in need have received food and vouchers, and as well as providing work and equipment for the children at home she and her staff have kept in touch with the children and their families - including some lovely videos that have made us laugh and smile.

Emneth-based cake studio and outside caterers Sweet Things Savoury has been giving away boxes of cupcakes each week during lockdown to people who are nominated for their random acts of kindness. Picture: GLEN PIGGOTT Emneth-based cake studio and outside caterers Sweet Things Savoury has been giving away boxes of cupcakes each week during lockdown to people who are nominated for their random acts of kindness. Picture: GLEN PIGGOTT

The wellbeing of her pupils, their families and her staff is front and centre of everything she does. She worked hard from behind the scenes trying to make sure that those who wanted to come back could do so safely, but also reassuring parents that it was OK to make the decision to not come back yet.

We would love her to know how much we appreciate her and all she does for us.

March woman Ruth Gowler would like to nominate Kirsten Lofts and said: “Kirsten is a family worker at our school, she’s always been there for everyone.

“Even before lockdown she always had time to chat to talk about the children or family matters.

“Since lockdown I have been going through a terrible relationship breakdown and Kirsten has always been at my side if or when I need her, always there to help me through this and supports the children wherever she can.

“Anyone who comes into contact with Kirsten always comes away with a smile as she just has time to listen and advice the best she can, nothing is ever to much for her.

“She’s been working at school and at home since lockdown day and night to make sure family are ok and safe. I think she deserves a sweet treat.” Michele Knott, who is a care assistant at Askham Hall end of life unit at Askham Community Village in Doddington, has nominated herself and her team of heroes.

She said: “My heroes are our team of care assistance and our nurses in the hall.

“We’ve worked so hard to keep coronavirus out of our unit. Our infection control has been 100%.

“We haven’t seen any of our families since before lockdown/ We go to work and go home to protect our residents/

“We have facetimed families of the residents so they can see their loved ones.

“We have gone above and beyond to keep everyone safe.

“We are a brilliant team. We’ve all become one big family and we definitely deserve a little treat.” Megan Seekings has nominated Gill Thomas, headteacher of Westwood Primary School, March where she currently teaches. “If I could nominate the whole school I would as the hard work doesn’t stop at Gill, but as the headteacher she goes above and beyond.

“Gill had her first day off since Feb half term on Wednesday. She has worked late nights, early mornings and weekends to ensure our school is open to support the families and children within our Westwood community. “We have supplied hundreds of food boxes weekly to the families. Gill has ensured staff are updated as soon as possible and is making what could be an incredibly stressful situation for us all, that little bit better. “We are all very grateful for all that she does for our school. Her commitment and dedication makes us proud to be part of the team.

“As I said, this is a team effort, every member of our school is working hard to ensure our children feel safe and our families are supported as I’m sure many schools are doing!”

March woman Ceri Robinson is nominating her mum Caron, who lives in Doddington.

Ceri said: “She along with lots of others has become a member of the ‘Fenland Scrubbers’ and is making scrubs, scrub hats and masks for hospital staff, teachers, care homes.

“On top of that she is looking after and caring for her 91-year-old mum who suffers with dementia.

“Her mum would normally be in Doddington Court, but due to their lockdown rules she wouldn’t of understood or coped so we got her settled there.”

Emi Lambert of March would like to nominate Team Bravo 1 refuse collectors. She said: “For my daughter’s fourth birthday, they took time out to bring a birthday cake and sing her happy birthday. She loves watching the bins being collected and this really made her birthday in lockdown special.”