'Scotty's Little Salt Soldier' unveiled as latest Cambridgeshire gritter name alongside Brad Grit and Gritney Spears

The unveiling of Scotty�s Little Salt Soldier at Neale-Wade Academy in March on Friday, October 18. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

We've had Gritney Spears and Brad Grit, but now there's a new kid on the block - Scotty's Little Salt Soldier.

The new county council gritter will be rolled out onto our roads over the coming weeks as winter begins.

Named after local charity Scotty's Little Soldiers, the official unveiling took place at Neale-Wade Academy, March, on Friday, October 18.

The charity supports children across the UK who has lost a parent who served in the armed forces and was set up in memory of Corporal Lee Scott, who attended Neale-Wade.

Councillor Mathew Shuter, chairman of the county council highways and infrastructure committee, said: "Our gritting heroes do a fantastic job.

"They work in all weather conditions and even leave their families in the middle of the night and sometimes on Christmas Day to make sure our roads are gritted.

"When winter arrives we want to make sure our crews are ready to go, as soon as our weather stations indicate it's time to grit.

"Don't be surprised if you see them out and about - and if it's safe to do so give them a wave."

The new winter 'soldier' will be going on its first mission around the county on Thursday, October 24 as they head out for a practice dry run.

The council's fleet of 37 gritters will be on the roads from 6pm all across the county, along with the quad bike twins who will be riding along the cycle routes.

Although all the vehicles will be travelling slowly with warning lights flashing, no grit will be spread.

Steve Barclay, MP for NE Cambs said: "Scotty's Little Soldiers is an inspiring charity and I'm proud of the work they do in our local community, and around the country.

"I was pleased to help with a request to get a new gritter lorry named in Lee's honour, and hope this initiative gives the charity a boost."

Corporal Lee Scott, 26, of The 2nd Royal Tank Regiment was killed during an explosion while taking part in Operation Panther's Claw, just north of Nad-e Ali, Helmand province, on the morning of Friday July10, 2009.

Corporal Scott was born in Ely and grew up in Kings Lynn, where he married Nicola (Nikki) in February 2008.

The council are looking for volunteer gritters, to sign up visit: www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/help-with-gritting/