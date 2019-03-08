Advanced search

Video

'Scotty's Little Salt Soldier' unveiled as latest Cambridgeshire gritter name alongside Brad Grit and Gritney Spears

PUBLISHED: 15:31 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 18 October 2019

The unveiling of Scotty�s Little Salt Soldier at Neale-Wade Academy in March on Friday, October 18. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The unveiling of Scotty�s Little Salt Soldier at Neale-Wade Academy in March on Friday, October 18. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

We've had Gritney Spears and Brad Grit, but now there's a new kid on the block - Scotty's Little Salt Soldier.

The unveiling of Scotty�s Little Salt Soldier at Neale-Wade Academy in March on Friday, October 18. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe unveiling of Scotty�s Little Salt Soldier at Neale-Wade Academy in March on Friday, October 18. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The new county council gritter will be rolled out onto our roads over the coming weeks as winter begins.

Named after local charity Scotty's Little Soldiers, the official unveiling took place at Neale-Wade Academy, March, on Friday, October 18.

The charity supports children across the UK who has lost a parent who served in the armed forces and was set up in memory of Corporal Lee Scott, who attended Neale-Wade.

Councillor Mathew Shuter, chairman of the county council highways and infrastructure committee, said: "Our gritting heroes do a fantastic job.

The unveiling of Scotty’s Little Salt Soldier at Neale-Wade Academy in March on Friday, October 18. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe unveiling of Scotty’s Little Salt Soldier at Neale-Wade Academy in March on Friday, October 18. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

"They work in all weather conditions and even leave their families in the middle of the night and sometimes on Christmas Day to make sure our roads are gritted.

"When winter arrives we want to make sure our crews are ready to go, as soon as our weather stations indicate it's time to grit.

"Don't be surprised if you see them out and about - and if it's safe to do so give them a wave."

The new winter 'soldier' will be going on its first mission around the county on Thursday, October 24 as they head out for a practice dry run.

The unveiling of Scotty’s Little Salt Soldier at Neale-Wade Academy in March on Friday, October 18. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe unveiling of Scotty’s Little Salt Soldier at Neale-Wade Academy in March on Friday, October 18. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The council's fleet of 37 gritters will be on the roads from 6pm all across the county, along with the quad bike twins who will be riding along the cycle routes.

Although all the vehicles will be travelling slowly with warning lights flashing, no grit will be spread.

Steve Barclay, MP for NE Cambs said: "Scotty's Little Soldiers is an inspiring charity and I'm proud of the work they do in our local community, and around the country.

"I was pleased to help with a request to get a new gritter lorry named in Lee's honour, and hope this initiative gives the charity a boost."

The unveiling of Scotty�s Little Salt Soldier at Neale-Wade Academy in March on Friday, October 18. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe unveiling of Scotty�s Little Salt Soldier at Neale-Wade Academy in March on Friday, October 18. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Corporal Lee Scott, 26, of The 2nd Royal Tank Regiment was killed during an explosion while taking part in Operation Panther's Claw, just north of Nad-e Ali, Helmand province, on the morning of Friday July10, 2009.

Corporal Scott was born in Ely and grew up in Kings Lynn, where he married Nicola (Nikki) in February 2008.

The council are looking for volunteer gritters, to sign up visit: www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/help-with-gritting/

Most Read

HRH the Princess Royal visits police firearms museum at Chatteris during whistle stop tour of Cambridgeshire

HRH the Prince Royal on her visit to the Police Firearms Officers' Association Museum of Armed Policing at The Old Police Station, 18 East Park Street, Chatteris. Picture; IAN CARTER

White van sliced in half as it ploughs into rail bridge in the Fens - the 12th time someone has struck the bridge this year

Lucky escape as this van hit the rail bridge at Stonea on October 15th just after 8am. Picture; SUBMITTED

Father of six named as victim of Wisbech collision - appeal launched by family friend to support his family

The six children of Ben Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh. Mr Johnson died after a collision in Outwell Road, Wisbech. A family friend has set up an appeal to support the family. Picture; FAMILY

Huh?! Land Rover lands on its side while HGV lorry leaves road on same road at same time in separate incidents

Two vehicles crashed on Gull Road, Guyhirn at the same time in unconnected incidents on Monday, October 14. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Police probe death of Cambridgeshire father of five just days after he was assaulted in his home

Cambridgeshire Police announced today they are investigating the circumstances of a death of a man in Bury, near Ramsey. Robert Duquemin, 53, died at a property in Ringwood Close on the morning of Thursday (October 10). Picture: CAMBS POLICE/GOOGLE

Most Read

HRH the Princess Royal visits police firearms museum at Chatteris during whistle stop tour of Cambridgeshire

HRH the Prince Royal on her visit to the Police Firearms Officers' Association Museum of Armed Policing at The Old Police Station, 18 East Park Street, Chatteris. Picture; IAN CARTER

White van sliced in half as it ploughs into rail bridge in the Fens - the 12th time someone has struck the bridge this year

Lucky escape as this van hit the rail bridge at Stonea on October 15th just after 8am. Picture; SUBMITTED

Father of six named as victim of Wisbech collision - appeal launched by family friend to support his family

The six children of Ben Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh. Mr Johnson died after a collision in Outwell Road, Wisbech. A family friend has set up an appeal to support the family. Picture; FAMILY

Huh?! Land Rover lands on its side while HGV lorry leaves road on same road at same time in separate incidents

Two vehicles crashed on Gull Road, Guyhirn at the same time in unconnected incidents on Monday, October 14. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Police probe death of Cambridgeshire father of five just days after he was assaulted in his home

Cambridgeshire Police announced today they are investigating the circumstances of a death of a man in Bury, near Ramsey. Robert Duquemin, 53, died at a property in Ringwood Close on the morning of Thursday (October 10). Picture: CAMBS POLICE/GOOGLE

Latest from the Cambs Times

David v Goliath battle in the High Court as entrepreneur from the Fens takes on the might of Sainsbury’s in £5m breach of contract dispute

Businessman Bruce Smith�s Fenland based company is taking on Sainsbury�s in a �5m High Court battle in the wake of what was known locally as �supermarket-gate�. Picture: Archant/PA/PA Images

Take That motor neurone disease! More than £3,100 raised for footy legend Tommy Robson after shock diagnosis

More than £3,100 was raised for former Peterborough United F.C star Tommy Robson following his shock motor neurone disease diagnosis. Picture: MediaStoreHouse.co.uk

Appeal set up to help family of father of six killed in collision near Wisbech already at £3,000

Ben (known as Benji) Johnson and his fiancée Ashleigh, Mr Johnson was the victim of a fatal collision at Wisbech involving a tractor. His fiancées god mother has launched an appeal to support the couple's six children. Picture; FAMILY

‘Scotty’s Little Salt Soldier’ unveiled as latest Cambridgeshire gritter name alongside Brad Grit and Gritney Spears

The unveiling of Scotty�s Little Salt Soldier at Neale-Wade Academy in March on Friday, October 18. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Budding detectives scour streets of Chatteris as winner of family-fun event is unveiled

CAPTION: Liam Villarosa (centre) was named winner of a prize draw organised by estate agent Ward Gethin Archer and the Rotary Club of Chatteris after holding their ‘Buddy’s Scavenger Hunt’ event in August. Picture: WARD GETHIN ARCHER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists