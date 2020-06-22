Advanced search

Chatteris Tennis Club get creative after reopening for first time during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:44 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:44 22 June 2020

Chatteris Tennis Club have been getting creative since returning to action after the coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Picture: CHATTERIS TENNIS CLUB

Chatteris Tennis Club have been getting creative since returning to action after the coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Picture: CHATTERIS TENNIS CLUB

Archant

Members at Chatteris Tennis Club have been coming up with creative ways to get players back into the groove after months of closure.

Players have been taking part in different activities after the club reopened in line with the Lawn Tennis Association’s guidelines for the first time since mid-March.

From a mixed doubles league to coaching programmes and an adult refresher course, more members have returned to play, with nearly 15 per cent of those playing joining as new members.

During the lockdown, work has also been done off the court, where volunteers have been doing maintenance, cleaning and refurbishment work whilst adhering to social distancing, as well as a new patio area and an improved parking area.

The club will also begin work on installing new floodlights to double the capacity for play on evenings between September and April.

A spokesperson for Chatteris Tennis Club said: “We feel very privileged to be one of the few sports currently able to be active again and welcome interest from anyone in the community who would be interested to join us.”

For more information about the club, visit https://www.chatteristennis.com/.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Cambs police car caught in three-car smash involving five people on busy A142

The A142 where three cars � including a marked police car � were involved in a crash on Sunday, June 21. Picture: Google Maps/Archant - For illustrative purposes only

Restaurant unveils ‘outdoor dining pods’ as it gears up to re-open following Covid-19 lockdown

Outdoor dining pods are the way forward for The Barn Restaurant in Terrington St John as it gears up to re-open following the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: THE BARN RESTAURANT/FACEBOOK

Popular Straw Bear Festival in Whittlesey cancelled... but not for good

Organisers of the annual Straw Bear Festival in Whittlesey have cancelled next year’s event, but organisers hope the event will return with as much success as the 2020 spectacular. Picture: IAN CARTER

Shocking sight of smouldering remains of Budgens at Holt

Fire fighters on the scene after the massive blaze Saturday evening <20.06.2020> at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Body of fallen American fighter pilot returned home

F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron perform a missing-man formation in memory of 1st Lieutenant Kenneth Allen Picture: MASTER SGT MATTHEW PLEW/USAF

Most Read

Cambs police car caught in three-car smash involving five people on busy A142

The A142 where three cars � including a marked police car � were involved in a crash on Sunday, June 21. Picture: Google Maps/Archant - For illustrative purposes only

Restaurant unveils ‘outdoor dining pods’ as it gears up to re-open following Covid-19 lockdown

Outdoor dining pods are the way forward for The Barn Restaurant in Terrington St John as it gears up to re-open following the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: THE BARN RESTAURANT/FACEBOOK

Popular Straw Bear Festival in Whittlesey cancelled... but not for good

Organisers of the annual Straw Bear Festival in Whittlesey have cancelled next year’s event, but organisers hope the event will return with as much success as the 2020 spectacular. Picture: IAN CARTER

Shocking sight of smouldering remains of Budgens at Holt

Fire fighters on the scene after the massive blaze Saturday evening <20.06.2020> at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Body of fallen American fighter pilot returned home

F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron perform a missing-man formation in memory of 1st Lieutenant Kenneth Allen Picture: MASTER SGT MATTHEW PLEW/USAF

Latest from the Cambs Times

One man, one organisation provided a lifeline for thousands during the coronavirus pandemic - we begin a series of special reports

Simon Crowson, known to all as Spike, runs 50 BackPacks in Wisbech, an organisation that has played a pivotal role in supporting the community during the past three months of lockdown. Today we begin a special series of reports on Spike, the team that supports him, and interviews with many of those BackPacks has helped to find a home. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

Manea athlete aims to give residents something to smile about amid lockdown with virtual run

The Manea virtual 5k has raised money for different charities over the last six years. Here are some of the runners who have taken part in previous events. Picture: TOM CAVE PHOTOGRAPHY

Cambs Youth Panel go from strength to strength helping young people during coronavirus lockdown

The Cambs Youth Panel have raised and spent thousands of pounds to help deliver laptops to enable children across Cambridgeshire and further afield to enhance their education during the lockdown. Picture: SUPPLIED

Club rallies to ensure ‘forgotten’ boy gets his end of season lockdown ball

195 rugby balls were handed to young players from Ely Tigers during a 'locldown' presentation. The end of season awards night had to be cancelled but the club was determined it would still be a special occasion. They made it so Picture; ELY TIGERS

Fenland council’s longest serving employee Gary Garford retires after 46 years

Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Greg Clark MP. Visit to Wisbech. Left: Greg Clark MP and Gary Garford corporate director FDC. Picture: Steve Williams.