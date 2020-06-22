Chatteris Tennis Club get creative after reopening for first time during lockdown

Members at Chatteris Tennis Club have been coming up with creative ways to get players back into the groove after months of closure.

Players have been taking part in different activities after the club reopened in line with the Lawn Tennis Association’s guidelines for the first time since mid-March.

From a mixed doubles league to coaching programmes and an adult refresher course, more members have returned to play, with nearly 15 per cent of those playing joining as new members.

During the lockdown, work has also been done off the court, where volunteers have been doing maintenance, cleaning and refurbishment work whilst adhering to social distancing, as well as a new patio area and an improved parking area.

The club will also begin work on installing new floodlights to double the capacity for play on evenings between September and April.

A spokesperson for Chatteris Tennis Club said: “We feel very privileged to be one of the few sports currently able to be active again and welcome interest from anyone in the community who would be interested to join us.”

For more information about the club, visit https://www.chatteristennis.com/.

