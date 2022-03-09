Contestants from all over Cambridgeshire have competed on various TV game shows. - Credit: Handout via ITV / BBC / Supplied

A handful of Cambridgeshire residents have had their time in the quiz show spotlight over the years - some causing a social media frenzy in the process.

From competing on The Chase and Countdown, to winning a once in a lifetime trip on Take Off, here are five memorable TV game show contestants from across Cambridgeshire.

1. Josh Templeman from Chatteris - The Chase

Josh was labelled as "the most stunning" contestant in The Chase's history when he took part in the hit TV game show. - Credit: ITV

Hailed as the most “stunning contestant” The Chase has seen in its history when he appeared on the ITV game show, this pest control technician from the Fens sent social media wild in January 2021.

Josh, who took on Chaser Shaun Wallace and won £5,000 in the cash-builder round, even found himself compared to singer and actor Nick Jonas by heart-throbbing fans.

He also captured celebrity attention, too, with Geordie Shore and Celebs Go Dating star Nathan Henry telling his 397,000 followers that the 23-year-old is “stunning”.

It was the first time Josh had featured on TV after applying to go on the show nearly two years prior to his appearance.

2. Chloe and Michelle Pauley from Chatteris - BBC's Take Off

- Credit: CHLOE PAULEY

This quiz-loving mother and daughter won a holiday to Los Angeles and Las Vegas after winning BBC One game show Take Off, which was hosted by Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby.

The pair, who both work for Vindis in Huntingdon, put themselves forward for "something to do" during lockdown, but it resulted in them winning a once-in-a-lifetime seven-night trip with all food and expenses paid for.

Chloe and Michelle also got the chance to pose for a selfie with Bradley himself.

"He was such a lovely person," Chloe said.

3. Ian Gooda from Wisbech - The Chase

- Credit: ITV/ITV Hub

Aiming to win enough cash to buy a new car to replace his “derelict Vauxhall Astra”, the Thomas Clarkson Academy English teacher took on 'The Governess' Anne Hegerty on The Chase in February 2020.

The 39-year-old from Canada managed to raise £3,000 in the cash builder round after saying he was envious of some of the sixth form students' cars in the car park.

Previously of Downham Market Academy, Mr Gooda also teaches film studies and is responsible for several lip-sync videos, including one mashing Mean Girls with Bon Jovi.

4. Martin Curtis from Whittlesey - Countdown

- Credit: Channel 4/All4.com

Putting his word and number knowledge to the test on Countdown, the former town, district and county councillor of 20 years was spotted by locals when he appeared on the Channel 4 game show in March 2021.

Having gone up against a reigning champion, the ex-Cambridgeshire County Council leader said at the time: "I’d have had a good shot at winning on a normal day.

"I just came up against someone that was extraordinary.”

5. Amelia from Cambridgeshire - The Chase

Banter quickly ensued on Twitter after 38-year-old Amelia left The Chase host Bradley Walsh baffled when he misheard her in April 2021.

After telling him she worked as the head of international development for a fulfilment company, he questioned what exactly that meant, later asking her about the weirdest thing the company had shipped out.

The answer, it turned out, was "chocolate insects", but Bradley thought she had said something totally different.

"Chocolate in sex?" "What's chocolate in sex?" he asked before the penny finally dropped.