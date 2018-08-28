‘We don’t want to forget what a huge sacrifice they gave’: Bid to raise £5,000 for memorial to RAF crews who tragically died in three Chatteris crashes

Bid to raise £5,000 for memorial to RAF crews who tragically died in three Chatteris crashes. Here is a Lancaster Bomber pictured over Chatteris.

A campaign has been launched to raise £5,000 for a memorial in Chatteris to mark three “horrendous” crashes that saw dozen of airmen killed during the Second World War.

Research by the local branch of the British Legion led to the discovery of the tragedies involving Lancaster, Blenheim and Wellington Bombers.

All three took place in Chatteris, one just off the A141 and the other near to the New Road.

Ex service-man Tim Doyle, who is part of the project committee, said: “A former neighbour of mine who was a teenager at the time of the Blenheim crash was a fireman and attended.

“This was the other side of Chatteris and they came down while on their way to RAF Wyton.

“He told me how he went to the site but it was so far away from the road that the hoses couldn’t reach and the crew were still trapped inside trying to get out but they couldn’t be saved.

“It was horrendous.”

It is believed that a Wellington Bomber also crashed close to the New Road and a Lancaster Bomber came down by the site of what is now Jack’s supermarket while on its way to Mepal.

Mr Doyle continued: “They were returning from their mission and were ready to land in Mepal then crashed.

“There was a lot of speculation about why it happened and that the crew may have been tired, but we’ll never know for sure.

“The majority of them lost their lives.

“There was also a Commonwealth airman on board and sometimes people forget what a huge sacrifice that they gave too.

“The crash was close to Jack’s and the railway line on the A141 - between there and travellers site.

“We discovered this as you can spot the gasometer and that was dug up around 20 years ago when development was taking place, so it was almost as if history revealed itself.”

The idea for a memorial was suggested last year following the centenary of the RAF and now a project committee has been setup – including members of Fenland District Council and Chatteris Museum - and grants are being sourced.

Research has shown that two other crashes may have taken place in the local area too.

Tina Prior, who is owner of the Old Bakery in Chatteris and member of the British Legion, said: “We just feel that it’s important to mark where Chatteris is and in the Fens we were surrounded by a lot of airbases and fields.

“After the branch started research they found there was a possible five planes that came down in the area but only three are confirmed.

“There are still lots of RAF links in the local area and I think this should strike a chord with local people.

“Remembrance Day is something that we do really well as a town and it’s something we excel at.

“There is a committee in place to take this project forward and £5,000 is what we’re looking for as it will be about five tonne of stone, so it won’t be cheap but we are looking to apply for grants too.

“The sooner the funds are raised, the sooner we can commence and move forward with the next stages.”

To help with the fundraising visit: https://www.gofundme.com/chatteris-raf-memorial