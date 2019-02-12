Two men deny carrying out series of armed robberies in March and Chatteris

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Both suspects appeared in court today (February 26).

Two men have denied carrying out armed raids on petrol stations and a convenience store in Chatteris and March last month.

Craig Downer, 28, of York Road, Wisbech, appeared alongside Michael Esaw, 31, of Low Road, Fenstanton, at Peterborough Crown Court today (February 26).

They pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted armed robbery.

Both were arrested following the raids on January 25.

It is alleged that Esaw and Downer carried out at the raids at Cost Cutter in St Peter’s Road, March, at Robin Hood Service Station in Wimblington Road, March, and at Applegreen in West Park Street, Chatteris.

The pair were remanded and a trial date was set for June 3.