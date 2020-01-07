Advanced search

Prisoners self-harming at HMP Whitemoor doubles as report reveals 'major concerns' over mental health

07 January, 2020 - 15:58
A general view of HMP Whitemoor, a maximum security prison for men in Category A and B, in March, Cambridgeshire. A report has found 'major concerns' over mental health provision. Picture: PA IMAGES

A general view of HMP Whitemoor, a maximum security prison for men in Category A and B, in March, Cambridgeshire. A report has found 'major concerns' over mental health provision. Picture: PA IMAGES

Major concerns over mental health at Whitemoor prison were highlighted after the number of prisoners self-harming in the segregation unit doubled last year, an independent report revealed.

Prison watchdog slams mental health provision at HMP Whitemoor. Picture: ARCHANTPrison watchdog slams mental health provision at HMP Whitemoor. Picture: ARCHANT

"The mental health team has been consistently understaffed," says the findings of the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB).

The prison had been unable to deal effectively with the 25 to 45 mental health referrals per month made by the medical staff.

Forty six prisoners self-harmed 261 times last year in the segregation unit - where prisoners at risk were kept.

The high security prison in March was assessed by the watchdog from June 2018 up to May 2019

"There are a number of difficult, complex cases where referrals have been made for transfer to secure mental hospitals," says the IMB.

"The time taken both for assessment and relocation remains excessive.

"This leaves the local staff and facilities to cope with men with challenging needs they are not trained or equipped to meet."

One death in custody, awaiting an inquest, and 11 serious incidents were also noted by the board.

The high security prison in March was assessed by the watchdog from June 2018 up to May 2019.

Conditions on wings were found to be "well below acceptable standards" causing "high levels of frustration" among inmates.

Showers had peeling paint, rusting pipes, poor drainage and broken tiles with jagged edges.

"The condition of some of the basic facilities on the wings has continued to be well below what the board considers to be an acceptable standard," the report said.

Wing showers, washing and bathing facilities remain in an "unacceptably dilapidated and unhygienic condition" with no significant improvements since 2016.

Staff and prisoner concerns including bullying had increased from 25 to 40 and 151 drug finds were confiscated from inmates.

Work was unfulfilling and "opportunities in the prison are mundane and do not contribute to a useful future outside the prison".

Lost teaching time due to officer shortages was also "unacceptably high" at 27 per cent.

Overall the IMB noted that the "prison is generally well managed, calmer and safer than many other establishments.

"In most cases the relationship between officers and prisoners has remained positive".

HMP Whitemoor has around 453 prisoners, a total of 133 that are category A and three high risk.

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

March clubs and residents raise over £2,000 in memory of ‘much loved’ Fen footballer

Kaleb Ablett played for March Park Rangers under 9’s, who have organised the fundraiser. Picture: GOFUNDME/MARCH PARK RANGERS

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve. Picture: GOFUNDME

TV show to focus on Chatteris man convicted of murdering Sam Mechelewski

Murderers Ashley White (left) and Jordan Shepherd (right) with their victim Sam Mechelewski (centre). They stabbed Sam to the throat and neck and assaulted him with a baseball bat. Sam’s body, which was later found to have more than 20 separate injuries, was discovered by a dog walker. Channel 4 features the arrests and questioning. Picture' CAMBS COPS

Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White found guilty of murdering Sam Mechelewski

Both Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White were found guilty of the murder of Sam Mechelewski at Cambridge Crown Court today

