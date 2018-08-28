Advanced search

Illegal rave at Mepal Outdoor Centre on Christmas Day

PUBLISHED: 14:48 27 December 2018

Two hundred people gained entry to an abandoned building in Mepal Outdoor Centre at around 11pm on Christmas Day.

Archant

“There were at least four police officers on the Chatteris Road site at any one time,” said a police spokesman.

“The officers monitored the situation and dealt with it in a proportionate manner.

“Everyone driving away from the site the following day was breathalysed and further checks were conducted to ensure they were fit to drive.

“Details of all of the vehicles on site were taken and officers are investigating an incident of criminal damage.”

Mepal Outdoor Centre centre - originally formed from gravel workings - closed in December 2016 after a break-in which saw arsonists cause hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting incident 385 of December 25 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

