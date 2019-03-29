Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Luxury Mercedes worth £40,000 smashes into Chatteris funeral home in High Street

29 March, 2019 - 11:02
Luxury Mercedes worth £40,000 smashes into Chatteris funeral home. Picture: PETER SCOTT

Luxury Mercedes worth £40,000 smashes into Chatteris funeral home. Picture: PETER SCOTT

Archant

A luxury Mercedes worth around £40,000 crashed into the front of a funeral home in Chatteris.

Luxury Mercedes worth £40,000 smashes into Chatteris funeral home. Picture: VICKY G.Luxury Mercedes worth £40,000 smashes into Chatteris funeral home. Picture: VICKY G.

The car smashed into The Co-operative Funeralcare building in High Street yesterday afternoon (March 28) at around 2.30pm.

No one was injured but the E-Class Mercedes AMG Line - worth up to £65,000 when new - was left with a hefty dent in its bonnet and the front grill caved in.

Police and an ambulance attended the scene, with the woman driver advised to visit hospital as a precaution.

A spokesperson for Central England Co-op said: “We can confirm that an incident involving a car colliding with our Funeral Home in High Street, Chatteris, took place on Thursday (March 28) afternoon.

“The police and ambulance service attended the scene, but thankfully nobody was hurt following the incident.

“Work has been undertaken to ensure that the building is structurally secure and the Funeral Home is open for business as normal.”

Pictures posted on social media discussion pages attracted dozens of comments from the community.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson added: “The driver of the vehicle was taken home by a family member and was advised to attend hospital as a precautionary measure.”

Most Read

‘Scale and audacity of this crime is shocking’ says Fenland Council left to remove large quantities of asbestos dumped by a Fens river

Flytippers dump 12 x 1 ton bags of asbestos near river., B1098, Chatteris Monday 25 March 2019. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Police launch fresh probe into March-based FACT to look at allegations raised by new management board spanning six year period

An independent report commissioned by Cambridgeshire County Council into the running and awarding of home to school contracts to Fenland Association for Community Transport revealed major issues over procurement, membership numbers and cross subsidisation of commercial and community contracts. Today a police investigation was revealed into alleged fraud. Picture(s): ARCHANT

Police will focus on ‘personal financial transactions’ of former manager says FACT board after computer with 20,000 emails seized

Former FACT manager Jo Philpott whose management of the March based community transport group is being scrutinised by a new police investigation. The current board confirmed her 'personal financial transactions' to be part of the police investigation.

Tractor sheds hay bales in Chatteris closing the A141 at Applegreen roundabout

A bingo tombola was recently held at the Chatteris Working Men's Club to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support: Margaret Bishop, Linda Sidgwick, Margaret Ward, Ann Bailes and Ann Cross.

Hospital saves March baby girl’s life by sniffing her ear wax

A critically ill baby from March had her life saved by a doctor who sniffed her earwax. Harini Rasalingam was rushed to hospital. Pictured here with mum Preminy. Picture: Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust.

Most Read

‘Scale and audacity of this crime is shocking’ says Fenland Council left to remove large quantities of asbestos dumped by a Fens river

Flytippers dump 12 x 1 ton bags of asbestos near river., B1098, Chatteris Monday 25 March 2019. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Police launch fresh probe into March-based FACT to look at allegations raised by new management board spanning six year period

An independent report commissioned by Cambridgeshire County Council into the running and awarding of home to school contracts to Fenland Association for Community Transport revealed major issues over procurement, membership numbers and cross subsidisation of commercial and community contracts. Today a police investigation was revealed into alleged fraud. Picture(s): ARCHANT

Police will focus on ‘personal financial transactions’ of former manager says FACT board after computer with 20,000 emails seized

Former FACT manager Jo Philpott whose management of the March based community transport group is being scrutinised by a new police investigation. The current board confirmed her 'personal financial transactions' to be part of the police investigation.

Tractor sheds hay bales in Chatteris closing the A141 at Applegreen roundabout

A bingo tombola was recently held at the Chatteris Working Men's Club to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support: Margaret Bishop, Linda Sidgwick, Margaret Ward, Ann Bailes and Ann Cross.

Hospital saves March baby girl’s life by sniffing her ear wax

A critically ill baby from March had her life saved by a doctor who sniffed her earwax. Harini Rasalingam was rushed to hospital. Pictured here with mum Preminy. Picture: Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Luxury Mercedes worth £40,000 smashes into Chatteris funeral home in High Street

Luxury Mercedes worth £40,000 smashes into Chatteris funeral home. Picture: PETER SCOTT

‘When I saw Elsa I fell in love’ Disabled Tibetan Mastif, dumped on the side of the road in China, is coming to the UK thanks to Newmarket dog rescue team

Elsa the Tibetan Mastif is on a journey to recovery after she was rescued by De Randall of the Edward Foundation, Newmarket, and The Little Adoption Shop. She was dumped on the side of the road in Beijing. Picture: DE RANDALL

Two arrested in Whittlesey as knuckleduster and Class A drugs found in car

Two arrested in Whittlesey as knuckleduster and Class A drugs found in car. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Boss urges March Town not to fall away towards the end of a fine season

March Town manager Brett Whaley during their pre-season friendly against Deeping Rangers. Picture: IAN CARTER

Sharp increase in number of parents fined after children missed school in Cambridgeshire

Thousands of pupils are absent from school every day in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists