Luxury Mercedes worth £40,000 smashes into Chatteris funeral home in High Street

Luxury Mercedes worth £40,000 smashes into Chatteris funeral home. Picture: PETER SCOTT Archant

A luxury Mercedes worth around £40,000 crashed into the front of a funeral home in Chatteris.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luxury Mercedes worth £40,000 smashes into Chatteris funeral home. Picture: VICKY G. Luxury Mercedes worth £40,000 smashes into Chatteris funeral home. Picture: VICKY G.

The car smashed into The Co-operative Funeralcare building in High Street yesterday afternoon (March 28) at around 2.30pm.

No one was injured but the E-Class Mercedes AMG Line - worth up to £65,000 when new - was left with a hefty dent in its bonnet and the front grill caved in.

Police and an ambulance attended the scene, with the woman driver advised to visit hospital as a precaution.

A spokesperson for Central England Co-op said: “We can confirm that an incident involving a car colliding with our Funeral Home in High Street, Chatteris, took place on Thursday (March 28) afternoon.

“The police and ambulance service attended the scene, but thankfully nobody was hurt following the incident.

“Work has been undertaken to ensure that the building is structurally secure and the Funeral Home is open for business as normal.”

Pictures posted on social media discussion pages attracted dozens of comments from the community.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson added: “The driver of the vehicle was taken home by a family member and was advised to attend hospital as a precautionary measure.”