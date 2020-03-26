Video

Video message from the news team producing your Archant weekly newspapers in Cambridgeshire

(L-R) Louise Hepburn, Dan Mason, John Elworthy, Harry Rutter and Ben Jolley are working hard to produce your weekly Archant newspapers across Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied Archant

Into week two of working from home, and our websites, print products and social media are all working; in that sense nothing has changed.

In reality of course everything has changed – but we’re determined that you, our amazing readers, should continue to be provided with the best content of which we are capable.

Apart from our three newspapers and three newspaper websites, we share content to our three Facebook pages and to a fourth, Enjoy Ely More that we launched last year and is doing very nicely, thank you.

We’ve also launched a Cambridgeshire Coronavirus Updates page to bring our coverage of the pandemic locally into one focused platform.

Our work goes on – so please do get in touch to share your stories, tell us what’s happening in your community and help us to keep Fenland and East Cambridgeshire informed.

Our landlines have been switched to our mobile phones, our emails are working as normal and will be responded to as fast as possible and we are supported by an amazing team of colleagues within our parent company Archant.

If you want a quick response, please email the editor direct. It’s john.elworthy@archant.co.uk or feel free to call on 07918691210. If he can’t help, he will find someone who can.

Here’s the small team who produce your local papers – it may be some weeks before we return to our office, but we are discovering distance is no barrier to success.