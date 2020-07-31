Advanced search

Food banks receive hundreds from Chatteris firm Stainless Metalcraft amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 11:43 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 07 April 2020

Stephen Buttriss, sales manager at Metalcraft, holds a cheque for £500 to North Lakes Food Bank. Picture: TWITTER/STAINLESS METALCRAFT

Stephen Buttriss, sales manager at Metalcraft, holds a cheque for £500 to North Lakes Food Bank. Picture: TWITTER/STAINLESS METALCRAFT

Archant

Stainless Metalcraft from Chatteris has donated hundreds of pounds to two food banks in aid of its community fund.

Stephen Buttriss, sales manager at Metalcraft, holds a cheque for £750 to Chatteris Food Bank. Picture: FACEBOOK/STAINLESS METALCRAFTStephen Buttriss, sales manager at Metalcraft, holds a cheque for £750 to Chatteris Food Bank. Picture: FACEBOOK/STAINLESS METALCRAFT

The firm donated £750 to Chatteris Food Bank as part of its quarterly programme of donations, as well as £500 to the North Lakes Food Bank following the launch of the Metalcraft Cockermouth Community Fund in February.

The donations come as the local community rallies to support those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Martin Lawrence, commercial director at Metalcraft, said: “We received some fantastic applications from local community groups for this quarter’s funding.

“However, in light of the fight against COVID-19 and its impact on the wider community, we felt it was right to make sure this quarter’s donation would benefit as many as possible, as quickly as possible.

“With this in mind, we identified the local food bank as an organisation that could benefit from our support and, following discussions with the committee and all those who had already made applications this quarter, it was agreed that this was the right approach.”

MORE: Fen organisations receive hundreds as part of Metalcraft’s community fund

Mr Lawrence said the donation date has been brought forward to the beginning of April and that all funding applications received for this quarter will now be considered at a later date.

He added: “All applications received this quarter will now be rolled forward for consideration in quarter two, when we all hope we will be heading back towards more normal times.”

The Metalcraft Community Fund was established in Chatteris in 2017 and has supported over 30 local organisations, either financially or through practical support, since that time.

Since then, the Cockermouth fund was launched, building on the success of its Chatteris fund to offer support to not-for-profit organisations near its nuclear customer base.

Speaking at the time of the launch, Stephen Buttriss, sales manager at Metalcraft, said: “As a supplier to the nuclear industry, we’ve had a long relationship with the county of Cumbria and wanted to give something back to this key community, which has supported our business for over 40 years.

“To date, the Metalcraft Community Fund has given nearly £8,000 to organisations in Cambridgeshire and, following discussions with the local town council, we agreed that a similar scheme could work well for Cockermouth.”

The deadline for the second round of applications for the Chatteris fund is July 31, 2020 with successful organisations being informed by the end of August.

For more information or to apply for funding, visit https://www.metalcraft.co.uk/community-fund.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: In Peterborough today advice on social distancing at bus stops goes unheeded

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Thieves wreck Indian restaurant in the Fens - smashing plates, breaking furnishings and making off with alcohol and goods

Owners of the Gurkha Indian restaurant in Dartford Road, March, today found it had been broken into and substantial damage caused. Picture: Supplied

All households to receive a letter from the Prime Minister with coronavirus guidance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Man found in closed park with cannabis and grinder amid UK lockdown

Drugs seized from a closed Fenland park after a man was found with them on April 5. Picture: Policing Fenland

Coronavirus: 14 die in Peterborough hospital in a city where COVID-19 rules on social distancing come under scrutiny

City centre is busy as people still dont appear to social distance., City Centre, Peterborough Monday 06 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Most Read

Coronavirus: In Peterborough today advice on social distancing at bus stops goes unheeded

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Thieves wreck Indian restaurant in the Fens - smashing plates, breaking furnishings and making off with alcohol and goods

Owners of the Gurkha Indian restaurant in Dartford Road, March, today found it had been broken into and substantial damage caused. Picture: Supplied

All households to receive a letter from the Prime Minister with coronavirus guidance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Man found in closed park with cannabis and grinder amid UK lockdown

Drugs seized from a closed Fenland park after a man was found with them on April 5. Picture: Policing Fenland

Coronavirus: 14 die in Peterborough hospital in a city where COVID-19 rules on social distancing come under scrutiny

City centre is busy as people still dont appear to social distance., City Centre, Peterborough Monday 06 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Coronavirus: 14 die in Peterborough hospital in a city where COVID-19 rules on social distancing come under scrutiny

City centre is busy as people still dont appear to social distance., City Centre, Peterborough Monday 06 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Former March man jailed for tormenting ex

Lance Smith, 28, formerly of March, Cambs, was jailed for three years for tormenting his ex.

Prime minister Boris Johnson in “stable” condition

Prime minister Boris Johnson is in a 'stable' condition in hospital suffering from coronavirus.

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Marshall Aerospace to set aside hangar space for temporary mortuary in Cambridge

Marshalls will provide hangar space to house a temporary mortuary if the coronavirus pandemic escalates. Picture' ARCHANT

Food banks receive hundreds from Chatteris firm Stainless Metalcraft amid coronavirus pandemic

Stephen Buttriss, sales manager at Metalcraft, holds a cheque for £500 to North Lakes Food Bank. Picture: TWITTER/STAINLESS METALCRAFT
Drive 24