Fenland firm Stainless Metalcraft scoops Princess Royal Training Award for ‘investment in the next generation of engineering talent’

PUBLISHED: 12:32 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 19 August 2020

HRH Princess Anne met apprentices at Stainless Metalcraft during a visit in 2019. Picture: SUPPLIED

Fenland fabricators Stainless Metalcraft have been named as the latest recipient of the Princess Royal Training Award for its investment in new young talent.

It is the second Royal accolade for the Chatteris-based business, which received the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise for Promoting Opportunity earlier in April.

Now in its fifth year, the Princess Royal Training Awards recognise employers across the UK with outstanding training and development programmes.

Metalcraft - one of 43 organisations to receive the award - was singled out for praise for the way its apprenticeship programme has “reinvigorated its business”.

Metalcraft has reduced the average age of its workforce by 10 years since the scheme was re-launched in 2013.

Austen Adams, managing director of Avingtrans PLC’s process solutions and rotating equipment division - the parent of Stainless Metalcraft, says the win is great for the firm.

He said: “We’re really pleased to have received this award, which recognises the investment and hard work the whole team has made to train the next generation of engineering talent, ensuring there are clear pathways into a wide range of engineering careers for local people from a variety of backgrounds.

“Like all organisations, 2020 has been a challenging year for our business but we are confident that investing in the skills and capabilities of our young people holds the key to creating a skilled, agile workforce that will be well placed to navigate the shifting waters ahead.

“While manufacturing at our Chatteris site has continued throughout the pandemic, our apprentices were initially furloughed as limited space meant we couldn’t guarantee a safe working environment.

“However, we are now beginning to bring them back on site and are looking forward to celebrating this award with them once the whole team returns in October.”

Talking of this year’s recipients, Kirstie Donnelly MBE, chief executive of the City & Guilds Group, which runs the awards, said: “Congratulations to all of the organisations who have achieved the Princess Royal Training Awards standard of excellence this year.

“We know that having a highly skilled workforce will be essential as we start to rebuild our economy post Covid-19, and in increasingly uncertain times making sure we invest in people has never been more important, nor has continuing to showcase the impact it has on organisational success.”

