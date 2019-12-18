Metalcraft apprentice on the road to Shanghai to compete in 'skills olympics'

Talented 17-year-old Harry Jackson, an apprentice from Chatteris, will jet off to Shanghai for competition. Picture: METALCRAFT Archant

An apprentice from Metalcraft in Chatteris will be jetting off to Shanghai to take part in a welding skills competition.

Harry Jackson, was invited to join the WorldSkills UK talent development programme after excelling in its national skills competitions.

He had been given a wildcard entry for the finals in Birmingham last month.

Harry will now undertake an 18-month training programme with WorldSkills UK, supported by Metalcraft.

He said: "I'm really excited to have been selected for the next stage of the competition and am looking forward to meeting the other squad members and coaches.

"I've really enjoyed the competitions so far and will be working hard to hone my skills over the next few months to be in with a real chance of selection."

The competition takes place every two years with more than 1,000 apprentices and is known as the 'skills olympics'.