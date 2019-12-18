Advanced search

Metalcraft apprentice on the road to Shanghai to compete in 'skills olympics'

PUBLISHED: 14:50 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 18 December 2019

Talented 17-year-old Harry Jackson, an apprentice from Chatteris, will jet off to Shanghai for competition. Picture: METALCRAFT

Talented 17-year-old Harry Jackson, an apprentice from Chatteris, will jet off to Shanghai for competition. Picture: METALCRAFT

Archant

An apprentice from Metalcraft in Chatteris will be jetting off to Shanghai to take part in a welding skills competition.

Harry Jackson, was invited to join the WorldSkills UK talent development programme after excelling in its national skills competitions.

He had been given a wildcard entry for the finals in Birmingham last month.

You may also want to watch:

Harry will now undertake an 18-month training programme with WorldSkills UK, supported by Metalcraft.

He said: "I'm really excited to have been selected for the next stage of the competition and am looking forward to meeting the other squad members and coaches.

"I've really enjoyed the competitions so far and will be working hard to hone my skills over the next few months to be in with a real chance of selection."

The competition takes place every two years with more than 1,000 apprentices and is known as the 'skills olympics'.

Most Read

Police and crime commissioner quit after allegedly sending explicit photo

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.

£120,000 state-of-the-art skate park opens in March

Celebrating the opening of the new skate park in March are, from left, Simon Bell, Fenland District Council's leisure and open spaces contract manager; Mayor of March Cllr Rob Skoulding; skateboarder Ben Davies; Cllr Jan French, deputy leader of FDC and district and town councillor; Cllr Peter Murphy, FDC’s portfolio holder for the environment; Kevin Wilkins, FDC’s horticultural officer; Phil Hughes, FDC’s head of leisure services; and Jayne Manders from Young People March. Picture: AMY AMPS

Disqualified driver ‘put lives of innocent road users in danger’ after leading police on car chase around Whittlesey in dad’s Audi A5

Disqualified driver Callum Foster, of Coneygree Road, Peterborough, jailed for 14 months for ‘putting the lives of innocent road users in danger’ when he lead police on a dangerous car chase around Whittlesey in his dad’s Audi A5. Picture: POLICE

As the floods return to Welney, parish councillor Ken Goodger questions what happened to the warning signs and the barriers for the A1101

Cars and vans tackle the flooded Wash Road, Welney, on the A1101 as flood water pours across the carriageway. Picture; DMJ Imagery Ltd

YouTube star’s dog to be destroyed after biting elderly woman

Olayinka Olatunji pleaded guilty to two counts of allowing a dog to be out of control in a public place but her son initially denied the charge, saying the dog was not his, and claimed it had been wrongly taken by police.

Most Read

Police and crime commissioner quit after allegedly sending explicit photo

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.

£120,000 state-of-the-art skate park opens in March

Celebrating the opening of the new skate park in March are, from left, Simon Bell, Fenland District Council's leisure and open spaces contract manager; Mayor of March Cllr Rob Skoulding; skateboarder Ben Davies; Cllr Jan French, deputy leader of FDC and district and town councillor; Cllr Peter Murphy, FDC’s portfolio holder for the environment; Kevin Wilkins, FDC’s horticultural officer; Phil Hughes, FDC’s head of leisure services; and Jayne Manders from Young People March. Picture: AMY AMPS

Disqualified driver ‘put lives of innocent road users in danger’ after leading police on car chase around Whittlesey in dad’s Audi A5

Disqualified driver Callum Foster, of Coneygree Road, Peterborough, jailed for 14 months for ‘putting the lives of innocent road users in danger’ when he lead police on a dangerous car chase around Whittlesey in his dad’s Audi A5. Picture: POLICE

As the floods return to Welney, parish councillor Ken Goodger questions what happened to the warning signs and the barriers for the A1101

Cars and vans tackle the flooded Wash Road, Welney, on the A1101 as flood water pours across the carriageway. Picture; DMJ Imagery Ltd

YouTube star’s dog to be destroyed after biting elderly woman

Olayinka Olatunji pleaded guilty to two counts of allowing a dog to be out of control in a public place but her son initially denied the charge, saying the dog was not his, and claimed it had been wrongly taken by police.

Latest from the Cambs Times

College of West Anglia celebrates the achievements of 350 of its students at an awards night to remember

An inspirational speech from singer, songwriter and political activist, Jermain Jackman, winner of The Voice UK in 2014, was a highlight of the College of West Anglia when 350 students were recognised for academic excellence. Pictured is Millie Barry. Picture; PAUL TIBBS

Metalcraft apprentice on the road to Shanghai to compete in ‘skills olympics’

Talented 17-year-old Harry Jackson, an apprentice from Chatteris, will jet off to Shanghai for competition. Picture: METALCRAFT

YouTube star’s dog to be destroyed after biting elderly woman

Olayinka Olatunji pleaded guilty to two counts of allowing a dog to be out of control in a public place but her son initially denied the charge, saying the dog was not his, and claimed it had been wrongly taken by police.

Police and crime commissioner quit after allegedly sending explicit photo

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.

Police seize hundreds of cannabis plants

Some of the 250 cannabis plants seized from an address at Walsoken, near Wisbech Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists